The armaments group Rheinmetall has published its annual report for 2022. The German armaments group Rheinmetall was able to increase its sales by 13 percent to 6.41 billion euros in 2022. According to the annual report, the total remuneration of Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger in 2022 was around 3.6 million euros.

The German armaments group Rheinmetall was able to increase its sales by 13 percent to 6.41 billion euros in 2022. That goes from the current annual report out. Despite the high growth, the salaries of all board members have fallen. The total remuneration consists of various fixed and variable remuneration components.

The lower total compensation has to do with the long-term variable compensation structure. This is calculated over several years based on share price development, profitability and various ESG criteria. After a performance evaluation of the long-term goals took place in 2021 and caused the total remuneration to skyrocket, the next evaluation will not take place again until 2025.

1. Armin Papperger

Armin Papperger has been CEO of the armaments company since 2013 and accordingly receives the highest total remuneration. According to the annual report, his total compensation in 2022 was 3.587.000 Euro. He earns almost 2.5 million euros less than in the previous year.

2. Helmut P. Merch

Helmut Merch has also been a member of the Rheinmetall Executive Board since 2013. The long-serving CFO handed over his position to Dagmar Steinert at the end of the year. With 1.394.000 Euro he earned almost a million less than the year before.

3. Peter Sebastian Krause

As labor director, Peter Sebastian Kraus is responsible for employees on the Rheinmetall board. In this role, he received total compensation in 2022 1.645.000 Euro. His salary is also around one million euros lower than in the previous year.

4. Dagmar Steinert

Dagmar Steinert was only appointed to the Rheinmetall Executive Board in December 2022. But she also receives a salary for the one month that is shown in the annual report. Due to the short time, it is not surprising that their remuneration is the lowest. She received a total payment of 111.000 Euro in her new role as CFO.