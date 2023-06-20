Rheinmetall was still doing business with Russia months after the war began

Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger is happy about orders worth billions from NATO in the wake of the Ukraine war. A subsidiary of his group did business in Russia for a long time. Getty Images / Picture Alliance, Mariano Sayno; Collage: Dominik Schmitt

The German armaments group Rheinmetall benefits like no other DAX company from the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. New armaments orders give the arms manufacturer billions in revenue.

However, research by Business Insider shows that a subsidiary of Rheinmetall continued to provide spare parts for trucks to Russia long after the war began.

A spokesman for Rheinmetall explains that the goods in question were not intended for military use. The group affirms that it has complied with the applicable sanction regulations at all times.

Armin Papperger is considered an important supporter in the war against Russia in Ukraine. Shortly after Putin’s troops marched in, Rheinmetall’s CEO pushed for German arms deliveries to Kiev. Papperger is now in and out of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidential palace. “A few weeks ago I was able to get a personal impression of the devastation and suffering of the population when I visited the government in Kiev,” said the Rheinmetall boss recently.

At the meeting, the last details about the joint construction of a new tank factory in Ukraine were also clarified. Another lucrative billion-dollar deal for the German armaments group, which is benefiting financially from the Russian war of aggression like hardly any other Dax company. Rheinmetall already closed the year 2022 with a record profit. In view of the “turning point” and the further growing demand for military goods, Papperger also expects the company’s value to increase from ten to 17 billion euros in the medium term.

Military experts point to the great importance of trucks in Russian army logistics