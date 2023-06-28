Home » Rhine Biotech (002166.SZ) Spends USD 3.5 Million to Participate in Ispire’s Private Placement to Improve the Steady Development of the Company’s Industrial Hemp Business_Stock Channel_证券星星
(Original title: Rhine Biotech (002166.SZ) invested US$3.5 million to participate in Ispire’s private placement to improve the company’s steady development of its industrial hemp business)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Layn Bio (002166.SZ) announced that in order to further enhance the steady development of the company’s industrial hemp business and strengthen the strategic partnership with Ispire Technology Inc. (“Ispire”), the company’s subsidiary Layn Holding Group, Inc. (“Holding”) used its own funds of US$3.5 million on June 26, 2023 (US time) to participate in the subscription of 490,800 shares of Ispire’s private placement of unrestricted ordinary shares at a subscription price of US$7.1318 per share. As of the disclosure date of this announcement, Ispire’s private placement has been completed, and the company currently holds a total of 705,000 shares of Ispire.

