Original title: Rhino Morning News: The social security fund’s investment income exceeded 110 billion last year, and the second round of coke price hikes landed

Author: He Xiang

The social security fund’s investment income exceeded 110 billion yuan last year

The 2021 annual report on social security funds released by the National Council of Social Security Funds shows that in 2021, the investment income of social security funds will reach 113.180 billion yuan, and the investment rate of return will be 4.27%. The relevant person in charge of the Social Security Foundation said that the Social Security Foundation adheres to the concepts of long-term investment, value investment and responsible investment, and conducts investment operation and management in accordance with the principles of prudent investment, safety first, risk control, and income improvement to ensure the safety of the fund and preserve and increase its value. (China Securities Journal）

Han Zheng held a symposium on the State Grid to emphasize ensuring energy and power security and supply without any mistakes

Han Zheng, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, visited State Grid Corporation of China on the 17th and presided over a symposium to earnestly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and study and further improve the guarantee of energy and power supply (China Securities Journal）

The third quarter may be an important window period to activate 1.5 trillion yuan of special debt debt limit space

The economic situation symposium held by the main leaders of the provincial government on August 16 proposed that the current balance of local special debt has not yet reached the debt limit, and the debt limit space should be revitalized in accordance with the law, and the issued local special debt and policy development finance. Tools, places with more eligible projects get more funding. At present, how much space is there for the debt limit of special bonds? How to use your feet well? Many experts estimate that the current national local special debt stock quota is about 1.5 trillion yuan, and the funding support may be tilted towards provinces with large project reserves and good benefits, and will be mainly used for major infrastructure projects to stimulate investment and stabilize the economy. (Shanghai Securities News）

Self-purchasing with great fanfare when redemption is silent?Fund information disclosure should be full and comprehensive

The self-purchasing behavior of fund companies is often the focus of investors’ attention. A reporter from the Shanghai Securities News found that some fund companies tend to vigorously promote their own purchases, but they are silent when redemption. Investors can only discover their redemption actions through the reports regularly disclosed by the fund. (Shanghai Securities News）

Shenzhen state-owned assets in attack: bargain hunting for high-quality assets to develop advanced industries

In May this year, Shenzhen State-owned Assets invested in the secondary market through its investment platforms, Shenzhen Chengxing Investment Co., Ltd. (“Chengxing Investment”) and Shenzhen Kunpeng New Industry Investment Co., Ltd. (“Kunpeng New Industry”). Holding China Baoan, the total increase ratio is about 4.99%; in June this year, Shenzhen Baoan District Investment Management Group Co., Ltd. transferred about 4.79% of its China Baoan shares to Chengxing Investment for free; recently, Chengxing Investment Investment and Kunpeng New Industries increased their holdings in China Baoan again. So far, Chengxing Investment and Kunpeng New Industries have accumulated 13.39% of the shares of China Baoan, which is close to the largest shareholder of China Baoan. (Securities Times）

A number of central enterprises are formulating plans to “improve the quality” of listed companies, which will be submitted to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission by the end of August

Since the SASAC issued the “Work Plan for Improving the Quality of Listed Companies Controlled by Central Enterprises” (hereinafter referred to as the “Work Plan”) at the end of May this year, in July, the SASAC organized a video conference to promote the work of improving the quality of listed companies controlled by central enterprises. Listed companies have made arrangements for “quality improvement”, and emphasized that all central enterprises should promptly formulate specific plans. (Securities Daily)

The second round of coke price increases has been fully implemented, and the cumulative increase of 400 yuan to 460 yuan per ton

On August 17, the domestic coke market became stronger. Some steel mills in Shandong raised the coke purchase price by 220 yuan/ton. As the main steel mills in East China and North China accepted the coke purchase price by 200 yuan/ton to 220 yuan/ton, the second round of coke increase was fully implemented. Up 400 / ton to 460 yuan / ton. Experts believe that in the second half of the year, it may be difficult for the demand for steel products to change significantly, so the willingness of steel mills to resume production is not strong, which will directly suppress the demand for coke, and the increase in coke prices is likely to be unsustainable. (Securities Daily)

