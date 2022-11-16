Listen to the audio version of the article

Start of campaign with record prices for the main national rice varieties. From the quarterly analysis carried out by the Chamber of Commerce of Pavia, in collaboration with the electronic goods exchange (Bmti), emerge strong increases in October for the classic national risotto rices such as Arborio (+113% on an annual basis), Carnaroli (+118%) and Roma (+94%).

The cause of the increases can be attributed to the reduced availability of the product, lower than the demand of the industry, due to the drought and high temperatures in recent months who cut the national crop. The market was thus marked by limited trade, as confirmed by the reduction in transfers of paddy rice (the raw rice from which white rice is obtained) from producers to the rice mills, down by more than 30% compared to last year.

Less accentuated increases for the laughters of the group “Along B”, the so-called Indica rices with an elongated grain, which have benefited from greater product availability. However, even for these varieties, explains the Borsa Telematica report, there is a growth of 47% on an annual basis.

Even smaller is the increase in the price of Selenium riceround grain rice used in particular for the preparation of sushi (+27% on an annual basis).

In the first six months of 2022 are Italian rice imports increased by 73%.thanks to the surge in cross-border purchases of milled rice, which quadrupled compared to the first six months of 2021. An increase that mainly depended on the cexponential growth of arrivals from Myanmar (from 1,200 to 72 thousand tons), Pakistan (from 9,000 to 13,800 tons) and Thailand (from 2,100 to 9,100 tons). Exports also increased by 11%, after a subdued 2021, thanks to the growth in sales of milled rice (+16.5%).