Rich people leave millions to their pets

In the US, the wealthy can bequeath millions to their pets with the help of purpose trusts. Sometimes they leave the actual heirs – legally – out of the picture.

The lawyers of the super rich explained to us how the trusts work.

In Germany, however, it is not possible to give inheritances to animals.

For animal lovers, pets can become four-legged members of the family. For wealthy individuals, this can mean bequeathing millions to their fur babies while leaving their children stranded. Leona Helmsley, the late luxury hotelier, famously left $12 million in a trust for her when she died in 2007 Maltese named Trouble.

While trusts are a popular means of passing on wealth, you cannot use an animal as a beneficiary. In the USA, however, there is a way out: purpose trusts.

These trusts are not there to benefit any individual or company, but serve a variety of purposes, such as caring for a racehorse or maintaining luxury automobiles. Lawyers are even seeing more and more trusts dedicated to cryogenic freezing. It is about preserving bodies in the hope that modern science can revive them in the future.

Trusts are known to be millions of dollars in tax savings, but purpose trusts are rarely used to pay Uncle Sam less. There is no monetary value to trusts set up, for example, to hold frozen sperm or eggs and determine how the genetic material is used. For clients, the value of a purpose trust is knowing that their desires will be met, even if their heirs disagree.

No trust in the heirs

Purpose trusts come into play for larger estates and for clients with complex needs, such as looking after a racehorse stable, according to trust and estate attorney Naomita Yadav, who typically works with millionaires.

Purpose trusts come in handy when you don’t trust your heirs. Yadav tries to advise her clients to set up trusts for family members that fit their desires, rather than creating a purpose trust.

But when clients have strong and specific desires, a purpose trust with professional trustees is the surest way to ensure they are heeded, says attorney Neil Solarz of Weinstock Manion, which handles his clients’ estate planning firm.

millions for pets

Typically, purpose trusts for pets or collections tend to be spin-offs rather than most of the estate, but Solarz has seen a client leave her entire estate to her cats. He has dealt with litigation involving unfortunate would-be heirs. Lawsuits have made headlines, such as that of a woman suing her boyfriend’s estate for bequeathing nearly $6 million to his cocker spaniel Samantha.

Solarz has three dogs: a 16-year-old German Shepherd and two younger Siberian Huskies. He is confident his children will take care of the huskies after he and his wife die, but he told us he would set up a purpose trust if he felt the need to do so.

No heritage for animals in Germany

However, animal lovers in Germany cannot inherit their pets. Only those with legal capacity can inherit. Since animals are legally considered things, they have no legal capacity, and therefore cannot inherit. If you want to protect your animal, you can designate a sole heir in your will who will take care of the animal, however, the association “Erbmanufaktur” suggests. Another possibility is to appoint an heir and a keeper for the animal in the will. Anyone who has a large fortune can also set up a foundation for the animal.

