Richemont acquires 70% of Gianvito Rossi, an operation worth over 100 million

Richemont acquires 70% of Gianvito Rossi’s made in Italy luxury shoes

Richemont has acquired a controlling stake in the Italian footwear maison Gianvito Rossi. It can be read in a note. According to reports, it would be 70%. Gianvito Rossi, founder, CEO and creative director of the homonymous brand, will maintain a stake in the company and will continue to cultivate and develop the maison in collaboration with Richemont.

Gianvito Rossi’s shoes represent the best expression of craftsmanship Made in Italy, taking advantage of the long tradition of luxury footwear in the artisan heart of the San Mauro district and benefiting from a precious family legacy, cultivated for generations. Founded in 2006 in San Mauro Pascoli and based in Milan, Gianvito Rossi has as advisor in the operation Rothschild.

In 2022, the maison recorded a turnover of 100 million and an ebitda of 23 million. For 2023 it expects an ebitda of 30 million. The valuation should therefore be well above the 100 million that have been circulating. “We are delighted to welcome Gianvito Rossi, his family and his teams to Richemont and we look forward to jointly ensuring the enduring creativity and long-term development of this unique Maison,” he notes Philippe FortunatoCEO of Fashion & Accessories Houses.

