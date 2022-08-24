Home Business Richemont sells the majority of Ynap to Farfetch and Alabbar
Business

Richemont sells the majority of Ynap to Farfetch and Alabbar

by admin

The Swiss luxury giant, Richemont, has reached an agreement with Farfetch and Alabbar for the sale of the Italian online fashion retail company Yoox Net-a-Porter (Ynap).

In detail, the Swiss group will sell a 47.5% stake to the Anglo-Portuguese online luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch and a 3.2% stake to Symphony Global, one of the man’s investment vehicles. Emirati affairs, Mohamed Alabbar.

The stock moves up by 2.73%.

The comparison of the stock with the Swiss Market index, on a weekly basis, shows the greater relative strength of Richemont compared to the index, highlighting the real attractiveness of the stock on the part of buyers.

