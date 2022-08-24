The Swiss luxury giant, Richemont, has reached an agreement with Farfetch and Alabbar for the sale of the Italian online fashion retail company Yoox Net-a-Porter (Ynap).

In detail, the Swiss group will sell a 47.5% stake to the Anglo-Portuguese online luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch and a 3.2% stake to Symphony Global, one of the man’s investment vehicles. Emirati affairs, Mohamed Alabbar.

