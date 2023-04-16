Home » Richest billionaires: Top 10 made $213 billion in 2023
Business

by admin
The ten richest billionaires gained about $213 billion in net worth in 2023.
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images; Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Getty Images; KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Getty Images; Mike Cohen/Getty Images; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

The stock market’s strong start this year has helped erase some of the big losses billionaires took in 2022.

This year, the world‘s ten richest billionaires increased their net worth by a total of $213 billion.

Top billionaires include Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

The world‘s 10 richest billionaires added $213 billion to their net worth this year after a strong start in the stock market boosted the stock prices of the companies they own.

The massive gain is a partial reversal of the more than $575 billion lost by this group of tech entrepreneurs and business owners during the stock market sell-off of 2022, when the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index fell by 33 percent.

These are the top billionaires who, according to data from Bloomberg, have seen their net worth skyrocket this year due to the stock market’s surge.

10. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Net Worth: $92.8 billion (about 83.6 billion euros)
growth 2023: $21.3 billion (about 19.2 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: L’Oreal

9. Sergej Brin

net worth: $94.7 billion (about 85.3 billion euros)
growth 2023: $15.3 billion (about 13.8 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: Alphabet (Google parent company)

8. Larry Page

net worth: $99.1 billion (about 89.3 billion euros)
growth 2023: $16.1 billion (about 14.5 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: Alphabet

7. Steve Ballmer

net worth: $102 billion (about 91.9 billion euros)
growth 2023: $15.9 billion (about 14.3 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: Microsoft

6. Larry Ellison

net worth: $108 billion (about 97.3 billion euros)
growth 2023: $16.2 billion (about 14.6 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: Oracle

5. Warren Buffett

net worth: $113 billion (about 101.8 billion euros)
growth 2023: $5.3 billion (about 4.8 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

4. Bill Gates

net worth: $122 billion (about 109.9 billion euros)
growth 2023: $12.3 billion (about 11.1 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: Microsoft

3. Jeff Bezos

net worth: $126 billion (about 113.5 billion euros)
growth 2023: $19.2 billion (about 17.3 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: Amazon

2. Elon Musk

Net Worth: $180 billion (about 162.1 billion euros)
growth 2023: $43.2 billion (about 38.9 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter

1. Bernard Arnault

net worth: $210 billion (about 189.1 billion euros)
growth 2023: $47.8 billion (about 43 billion euros)
Source of Wealth: LVMH Must Hennessy Louis Vuitton

