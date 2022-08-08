From August 3rd to 5th, the three-day 2022 China Entrepreneurs Jinggangshan Forum was successfully held. As a representative of China‘s leading new energy vehicle enterprises, Lantu Dreamer, its “electric luxury flagship MPV”, passed the heavy lifting in the early stage of the event. After screening and inspection, it has officially become the only official designated vehicle for the 2022 China Entrepreneur Jinggangshan Forum. During the forum, Lantu Dreamer successfully completed all travel services of the forum with its unique brand charm and excellent product strength.

Aspirants do not regard mountains and seas as far away. From Wuhan to Jinggang Mountain, the distance of more than 600 kilometers, Lantu Dreamer arrives on time for appointments. While providing comfortable and beautiful ride services for many guests, it also allows guests to experience it up close. To appreciate the charm of Lantu Auto, and to feel the progress and growth of Chinese auto brands.

Lantu Dreamer provides beautiful travel

At the car delivery ceremony of the 2022 Chinese Entrepreneur Jinggangshan Forum, Lu Fang, CEO of Lantu Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., said that in order to provide the car service for this forum, Lantu brought the “electric luxury flagship MPV” Lantu Dreamer. Taking the opportunity of this forum, Lantu also hopes that the guests can experience the great progress and development of national auto brands and support the upward transition of Chinese auto brands. Lantu will also regard this forum as a test and encouragement. In the future, Lantu will continue to focus on users, create a better travel life for users, and contribute to the real globalization of Chinese auto brands.

Lantu Dreamer has 17 first-ever MPV technologies and 21 leading technologies. It is the first model in China‘s high-end electric MPV market to be equipped with Qualcomm’s 8155 vehicle chip, L2+ intelligent driving assistance and triple-screen intelligent cockpit. At the same time, it meets the double strict safety standard certification of C-NCAP and China Insurance Research Institute. The battery system has reached a leading level in both internal and external structure. The 5.8-second 100-kilometer acceleration, all-terrain intelligent four-wheel drive system, and air suspension with “magic carpet” function + CDC provide drivers and passengers with a comfortable driving experience in various road conditions. The yacht-style environmentally friendly cockpit design, zero-gravity ventilation heated massage seats, and OEKO-TEX mother-infant-grade skin-friendly fabrics create a 360-degree all-round comfortable experience. During the forum, Lantu Dreamers received unanimous praise and good wishes from many guests at the scene.

ESG: A new path for high-quality enterprise development

During this forum, not only Lantu Dreamers won unanimous praise, but Lantu Auto showed the responsibility and responsibility of the “New Energy National Team” at the enterprise and brand level.

In the theme dialogue of the 2022 Chinese Entrepreneur Jinggangshan Forum, Lu Fang, CEO of Lantu Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., expounded his understanding of ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) and Lantu Auto’s green development concept.

Lu Fang said that Lantu is a high-end new energy vehicle brand created by Dongfeng, and it is also an important practice for Dongfeng to implement the dual-carbon strategy. Starting from green products, green manufacturing, and green ecology, Lantu promotes energy conservation and emission reduction in the entire life cycle of automobiles and the entire industrial chain, and leads and sets an example in terms of dual carbon. In the future, Lantu Auto will continue to adhere to the ESG system, adhere to green development, adhere to sustainable development, and adhere to long-termism, so as to make greater contributions to promoting the high-quality development of China‘s auto industry.

Exploring the “password” for high-quality development of enterprises

In the “Open Class for Chinese Doers” on the afternoon of August 4th, Lu Fang delivered a speech on the theme of “Innovation-driven Injecting New Momentum for China‘s Intelligent Manufacturing of Automobiles”, and shared Lantu Auto’s development on the road to new energy. Innovative practice and thinking.

First, the purpose of scientific and technological innovation is to better serve people, and we must adhere to the user-centered approach to create products that are truly needed and satisfied by users;

The second is to master the independent core technology, which is the premise of continuous innovation. The key core technology cannot be bought or negotiated. It is necessary to insist on research and development, and firmly grasp the initiative of innovation in its own hands;

Third, innovation should not be rushed for quick success, but it must be able to endure loneliness, work hard for a long time, and make solid progress one step at a time.

“Science and technology are related to the national destiny, and innovation determines the future. I hope to join hands with more new backbones to shoulder the heavy responsibility entrusted to us in the new era, and to be the vanguard and doer of the technology era.” Lu Fang said.

Seize development opportunities to achieve sustainable growth

Lu Fang, CEO of Lantu Technology Co., Ltd., said that currently, driven by favorable conditions such as the national new energy policy, users continue to recognize new energy vehicles, especially China‘s independent new energy vehicle brands, which also gives Lantu people sufficient confidence. .

Lantu adheres to the user-centered approach, promotes full-stack technology self-research and continuous product iteration through technological innovation, business model innovation, and system and mechanism innovation, and continues to provide users with “value for money, trust in price, buy without regret, use And worry-free, empowering life, and harvesting friendship” products and services.

For the future, Lantu has a clear plan. Lu Fang said in the interview that Lantu will gradually complete the layout of SUVs, MPVs and sedans, hoping to provide more users with high-quality car experience through a more complete product lineup.

Taking advantage of the win-win situation to create a brilliant new chapter

From hard-core products to considerate services, from high-quality enterprise development to sustainable growth, Lantu not only provided comprehensive travel service guarantees for this forum, but also allowed everyone to see a car brand image with responsibility and continuous improvement. .

Witness the history and look forward to the future. In the future, the Lantu brand will continue to tackle the commanding heights of key core technologies, enrich the product matrix, optimize user services and brand experience, and at the same time, unite the forces of all parties in the industry, develop collaboratively, make progress together, and jointly write a new chapter in China‘s national auto industry.