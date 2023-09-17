Rift between Mediobanca and Delfin on the board: Milleri prepares his list for the meeting

The last mediation failed. The positions of Mediobanca and Delfin on the list for the board of directors of Piazzetta Cuccia, which will be renewed with the meeting on 28 October, are too distant. The definitive break was sanctioned by Mediobanca’s appointments committee which in recent days – as a financial source explains – “took note” of the irreconcilability of the positions. And so, tomorrow, it will meet again to finalize the board list.

The rift occurred over Delfin’s request to change half of the outgoing board of directors and arrive at the appointment of a shared president. An inadmissible request for the CEO of Piazzetta Cuccia, Alberto Nagel, who sent a new mediation proposal to the CEO of Delfin, Francesco Milleri. Without success.

On the other hand, relations between the parties have been tense for some time. Nagel and Delfin, the main shareholder with 19.8%, have discussed for months the possibility of involving the holding company of Leonardo Del Vecchio’s heirs in the list that the bank’s board of directors is developing. But the possibilities of an agreement – through a shareholders’ agreement which aims to establish a truce also with the other strong shareholder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone which rose to 9.9% at the beginning of May – were dashed by the composition of the new board.

Delfin, faced with a series of commitments – to support the industrial plan, not to ask for the revocation of the board of directors, not to present alternative lists, to subject its shareholding positions to certain constraints – asked for a governance that reflected a renewed shareholding structure, through the turnover of a large part of the board and the choice of a shared president who could no longer be Renato Pagliaro.

Requests that the Mediobanca board of directors, who delegated Nagel to negotiate, deemed not to be in line with the governance standards of a listed bank, where the choice of the president is the responsibility of the board. After Delfin rejected Mediobanca’s latest proposal, which offered four directors (one of which was destined for Caltagirone) and reduced the stringent commitments requested from the holding company, the ball was back in Piazzetta Cuccia’s court, to which Delfin reiterated the request to agree on a new president who is independent and third, also with respect to management. Position for which the names of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Fabrizio Palenzona, Flavio Valeri and Vittorio Grilli have been circulated.

Tomorrow, therefore, the nominations committee will get to work on the list that the board of directors will present at the meeting: a job that will arrive on the board’s table on Wednesday. A path that will also start the holding company led by Francesco Milleri which will run with a minority list that could win between two and seven seats on the board, depending on whether it is long or short and whether or not it is the most voted in the assembly. And that it is compatible with the indications of the ECB which has imposed the low profile of the financial investor. A battle that Piazza Affari is watching with apprehension: the markets, in fact, are hoping for a truce that will allow the bank to focus on industrial management.

