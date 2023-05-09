Right Debtors, “The awakening of the hero”: the latest success of Belhaj Helmi

“Awakening of the Hero”: The Great Event of Belhaj Helmi, CEO of Debtor Law

Many people over the past twelve months have heard of Belhaj HelmiCEO of the company Debtor LawThat defends millions of Italians grappling with the crisis caused by the increase in interest rates and above all by the pandemic. We must not forget the scenario in which we live: very high levels of inflation globally, the expected OECD average for 2022 is 9.4% versus 1.6% for the period 2013-2019. The price level, higher than in the pre-pandemic period, gives anchored growth prospects.

With this in mind, Helmi has reached out to thousands of Italians. With this event, after Parma and Rome, he inaugurated a Montecchio Emilia the new headquarters of Debtors Law with the intervention of Christian Honored (international network), George Trabaldo (trainer), Ana Michel Candelario (OSM group entrepreneur and speaker), Marco Passamonti (sales coach).

The title of the meeting is very clear: “The awakening of the hero” and the event focused precisely on this, on reawakening the hidden human potential in each of the collaborators. All the distractions and influences we receive today create fears and worries for us which often limit our potential and we tend not to grow any more. The event focused precisely on this; on thehelp employees and collaborators to recognize their limitations and offer them tools to overcome them. After all, large companies need successful people to grow as they would like.

