Rights, the EU Parliament condemns Italy. “Stop the anti-LGBT+ rhetoric”

The European Parliament slams Italy on the management of LGBT rights

Il European Parliament jumped at the news of the new law approved in Uganda – which provides for very heavy penalties for homosexuals – and legislated on this resolution, to prevent the stigmatization of this marginalized community, but not only in Uganda. Indeed, in the amendment in question, it comes condemned the use of “rhetoric” against the LGBT community in Hungary, Poland and yes, Also in Italy.

Specifically, the Parliament, reads the approved text, “expresses concern about the current global anti-rights, anti-gender and anti-Lgbtiq rhetorical movements, fueled by some political and religious leaders around the world, including in the EU believes that such movements significantly hinder efforts to achieve universal decriminalization of homosexuality and transgender identity by legitimizing the rhetoric that LGBT people are an ideology rather than human beings.

Therefore – continues the document – strongly condemns the dissemination of such rhetoric by some influential political leaders and governments in the EU, as in the case of Hungary, Poland and Italy”. The mention of Italy passed by majority vote, with 282 yes, 235 no, 10 abstentions; in short, the hard line pursued by the European Union against the Bel Paese is clear and compact.

Subscribe to the newsletter

