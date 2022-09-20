Riksbank, the Swedish central bank, raised the key rate to 1.75% from 0.75%. The decision to raise rates by as much as one percentage point surprised the markets with the Bloomberg consensus indicating a 75bp hike.

The Riksbank indicates there will be further rate hikes in the next 6 months and sees rates averaging 2.5% in 2023 from the 1.9% previously indicated. Also for 2024 the rates are seen on average at 2.5% from the previous 2%.