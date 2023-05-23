Rimac Nevera sets 23 records – this is how Elon Musk reacts

The super sports car from Croatia is strictly limited. Rimac Automobili

During an extensive day of testing, the Rimac Nevera EV supercar broke record after record. Above all, it shone because it was able to accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 1.74 seconds. Tesla boss Elon Musk was not enthusiastic about his competitor’s success.

Fast, faster, Rimac Nevera EV: During one test day, the super sports car from Croatia broke a total of 23 records. Again “Focus“ reported, the e-car impressed above all with its rapid acceleration.

As the test on an asphalt road in Papenburg, Lower Saxony, showed, the Rimac sports car accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 1.74 seconds. However, this left the competitor Tesla completely cold. Below the video of the test day, which is on Twitter went viral, commented Tesla CEO Elon Musk lediglich „LOL“ (Loughing out Loud).

What exactly the Tesla CEO means by this is unclear. However, Twitter users speculate that Musk is referring to the Tesla Roadster 2 that was announced two years ago. According to “Focus” information, this should go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 1.1 seconds with a top speed of 400 kilometers per hour. With that could Tesla soon to surpass the Rimac record with his eagerly awaited Roadster 2. Tesla is also better priced than the Croatian sports sled. Because while the cost of the Rimac sports car at around two million euros lying, the Roadster 2 with an expected price of around 200,000 euros will only cost a fraction of that.

The Rimac Nevera EV is strictly limited

However, there are only 150 Rimac supercars worldwide. As the “Focus” reports, the manufacturer delivered the first vehicle to the German-Finnish in August 2022 racer Nico Rosberg out. In addition to the record for rapid acceleration from zero to 100 kilometers per hour, the Rimac Nevera also recorded another significant success. It only took 29.93 seconds to accelerate from zero to 400 kilometers per hour and come to a standstill again. The previous record was according to “Futurezone‘ at 31.49 seconds and was set up by the Koenigsegg Regera. With a top speed of 412 kilometers per hour, the Rimac Nevera is also considered that fastest mass-produced electric car in the world.

stm