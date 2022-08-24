Home Business Rimini Meeting: Draghi, – FinanzaOnline
Business

Rimini Meeting: Draghi, – FinanzaOnline

by admin

“Never in the last 20 years, in Italy, has the exit from a recession been accompanied by a significant reduction in the debt / GDP ratio”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, speaking today at the Rimini Fair, at the 43rd edition of the “Meeting for friendship among peoples”. “And if it is true that inflation contributes to the reduction of the debt / GDP is not enough to explain it, since even the comparisons between Italy and other European countries are favorable to us – added Draghi -. The debt-to-GDP ratio in France and Germany is expected to be close to the 2020 level at the end of this year, instead of the sharp decline in Italy ”.

See also  Signing orders at the CIIE enthusiastically, local trading groups have strong buying power_purchasing

You may also like

Out of control bills, the stories of companies

JD.com New Department Store Launches Autumn Makeup Festival...

Apple’s autumn conference time is confirmed, iPhone 14...

Hydrogen trains make their debut in Germany, in...

Dear energy, Iberdrola’s counter-current announcement: choose other operators...

Wall Street goes flat, Bed Bath & Beyond...

iFLYTEK Smart Education’s revenue in the first half...

No drilling, Italy sentenced to pay 190 million...

Official preheating of iQOO Z6: equipped with 64...

Piazza Affari closes the session up (+ 0.3%),...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy