“Never in the last 20 years, in Italy, has the exit from a recession been accompanied by a significant reduction in the debt / GDP ratio”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, speaking today at the Rimini Fair, at the 43rd edition of the “Meeting for friendship among peoples”. “And if it is true that inflation contributes to the reduction of the debt / GDP is not enough to explain it, since even the comparisons between Italy and other European countries are favorable to us – added Draghi -. The debt-to-GDP ratio in France and Germany is expected to be close to the 2020 level at the end of this year, instead of the sharp decline in Italy ”.