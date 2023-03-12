Zero tolerance: Ringier puts its “Blick” super editor-in-chief on leave – what’s behind it The media group prescribed a six-month break for Christian Dorer. He is accused of preferring individual employees. As a result, Ringier is separating from a second manager within a week.

“Blick” super boss Christian Dorer interviewed former Federal Councilor Doris Leuthard in the voting campaign for the No-Billag initiative in early 2018. Bild: Alexandra Wey/Keystone

Christian Dorer, editor-in-chief of the “Blick” group, was immediately sent on “sabbatical” for six months by the Ringier group. The media company explained in a statement that the reason for this was “notices and reports” that he had violated the company’s “Code of Conduct”. In the room are “accusations of preferential treatment of a certain group of employees and an insufficiently clear differentiation between private and business“. It’s no secret that Dorer likes to work in the environment of younger employees.