Home Business Ringier releases the Blick editor-in-chief
Business

Ringier releases the Blick editor-in-chief

by admin
Ringier releases the Blick editor-in-chief

Zero tolerance: Ringier puts its “Blick” super editor-in-chief on leave – what’s behind it

The media group prescribed a six-month break for Christian Dorer. He is accused of preferring individual employees. As a result, Ringier is separating from a second manager within a week.

“Blick” super boss Christian Dorer interviewed former Federal Councilor Doris Leuthard in the voting campaign for the No-Billag initiative in early 2018.

Bild: Alexandra Wey/Keystone

Christian Dorer, editor-in-chief of the “Blick” group, was immediately sent on “sabbatical” for six months by the Ringier group. The media company explained in a statement that the reason for this was “notices and reports” that he had violated the company’s “Code of Conduct”. In the room are “accusations of preferential treatment of a certain group of employees and an insufficiently clear differentiation between private and business“. It’s no secret that Dorer likes to work in the environment of younger employees.

See also  China concept stocks closed sharply on Thursday, Zhihu rose nearly 23%, Ali and Baidu both rose more than 14% | China concept stocks | closing | Baidu_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

the great conundrum of inflation

Russia, WWF added to foreign agents list

In these cities you pay the most

France, first ok to pension reform. Macron under...

Geberit profit falls due to expensive raw materials...

Pope Francis 10 years: “Ukraine, let’s work for...

Process for account of Putin friend with millions...

Meloni and Salvini, karaoke storm. “They didn’t have...

Online consumption fell for the first time in...

Meloni and Salvini, karaoke storm. “They didn’t have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy