Ripple, the New York court rejects the SEC charges

Big surprise in the world of crypto assets. District judge of New York, analyzes towers issued a ruling, ruling that the cryptocurrency of Ripple(XRP), goes without saying “it was not necessarily an investment instrument (security)”, contesting the allegations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the company.

The blockchain-operated company is confident that US banks and other financial institutions in the country will begin showing interest in adopting XRP in cross-border payments following the New York court ruling. And it is undoubtedly a note of optimism for Coinbase, which is currently being targeted by the SEC for illegal conduct under US federal law. The token’s reaction to the decision was unequivocal, jumping by 93% in a single session, that of last Friday. Today down slightly by 0.8% a $0.85. Coinbase also gained 30% during last Friday’s session.

The battle with the SEC

Ripple has battled the SEC (the US equivalent of Consob) since 2020 over the agency’s allegations that Ripple and two of its executives conducted an illegal $1.3 billion bid via the sale of the cryptocurrency XRP . Ripple disputed the claims, insisting theXRP cannot be considered a security but it is more like a commodity.

As a result, the company has taken a severe hit over the past three years, losing at least one high-profile client and investor. For example the US money transfer giant, MoneyGram, which ended the partnership with Ripple in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tetragon, a UK-based investor who had previously backed Ripple, sold its stake to Ripple after unsuccessfully trying to sue the company to buy back its money.

When asked if the ruling meant US banks would revert to Ripple to use its On Demand Liquidity (ODL) product, One hundred Alderotas, Counsel of the company replied: “I think the answer is yes”. It is a business that facilitates interbank payments, a kind of alternative to the Swift circuit, based on blockchain.

Who is Ripple?

Ripple, a company that operates on the blockchain and aims to facilitate interbank payments, has more than 900 employees worldwide, about half of which are in the United States. While XRP is the cryptocurrency the company uses to move money across borders. It is currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market capitalization of $37.8 billion.

The company uses the token as a “bridge” currency for transfers from one fiat currency to another, such as US dollars to Mexican pesos, to solve the problem of needing pre-funded accounts at the other end of a transfer to wait for the money to be processed. According to the company, XRP can allow money to move in a fraction of a second.

The ruling is not a victory

However, the ruling is not a definitive victory for Ripple. While the judge ruled that the XRP cryptocurrency is not a security, he also said that some sales of the token qualified as securities transactions.

Currently the technology company, Ripple operates most of its business outside the United States. In an interview with CNBC, Alderoty stated that “Ripple, its customers and its revenues are all driven out of the US, although we still have many employees inside the US”.

For example, approximately $728.9 million of XRP sales to institutions the company has worked with qualified as securities, the judge said, stating that there was a common enterprise, an expectation of profit.

Alderoty admitted this is not a total win for the company and that the company will study the decision in due course to see how it affects its business.

“Judge Analisa Torres found — although we disagreed with her — that our previous direct sales to institutional buyers had the attributes of a security and as a result should have been registered with agencies,” Alderoty said.

