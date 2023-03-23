Agreement for the transfer of the area to Landlease

Excess of speculation or dying ambitions? Difficult to give a precise reading of what happened today to the stocks Remediation. Starting with the turbo: first trading at 0.132 euros and then stabilizing at 0.126 euros against a list in trouble. At the end, the market changed its mind: a drop of 1.18% to 0.117 euros with very robust trading. More than 26.6 million shares changed hands against a daily average of 2.8 million.

An authentic boom which, however, was not matched by an equal performance of the shares. How come? Let’s try to understand. Yesterday the agreement for the passage of Santa Giulia da Risanamento to the Australian developer Lendlease at the market value of 648 million. The operation allows Risanamento to cancel its debts, thus being able to return to being financed on the market and complete the other projects in its portfolio.

Risanamento’s creditor banks will convert the current credit of approximately 566 million into shares of the fund created by Leandlease Italy to develop Santa Giulia in view of the Milan-Cortine 2026 Olympics. The new sports hall dedicated to hockey will be built in the area. Risanamento will be a shareholder of the Fund.

The group sheds skin

This deal was due to be approved in February. The involvement of the Municipality for the necessary authorizations had led to the postponement. Now the green light. Risanamento will carry out the reclamation work considering that the area once housed a Montedison plant. The news that the group was getting rid of all its debt sent the stock flying. As the day progressed doubts surfaced about an objectively complex operation.

For this we try to summarize it. For Risanamento there will be: 1. Elimination of debt and exit from the Stock Exchange black list. 2. New liquidity for almost 90 million. 3. The Milano Sud lot with 30,000 m2 remains in its ownership together with Landlease. 4. The group will continue to work in Santa Giulia. 5. The Arena, which will host the inaugural ceremony, remains out of the agreement. 6. The liquidity for the works will be made available by the fund. 7. Risanamento will be able to develop the other projects in progress: Gallaratese and Vicenza.

Technical analysis

At first glance, an agreement that justifies the stock market’s initial optimism. The two main uncertainties concern the amount of profits arriving from the Fund and the times of cancellation from the black list of Piazza Affari. By way of example, we will recall that Gabetti, with the exit from purgatory, it went from 20 cents to one euro. Then a flight up to 2.48 euros before going back. Technical analysis could perhaps explain Risanamento’s laziness. There is a very strong resistance around 0.13 euros against which the price bounces. If he managed to overcome it, he would travel in the direction of 0.19 euros.