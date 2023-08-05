Rise in Consumer Complaints: Flight Cancellations and Delays Top the List

Title: Consumer Complaints Surge against Airlines Due to Cancellations and Delays

Subtitle: Cancellations and delays are the majority of user complaints.

The United States Department of Transportation and its Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) have reported a significant increase in consumer complaints filed against airlines in recent years. The majority of these complaints revolve around flight cancellations, delays, and reimbursement delays.

In a statement released this week, the agency acknowledged the delay in reporting the most recent numbers for February. This is attributed to the significant increase in consumer complaints received during this calendar year compared to the past two years. The department is currently working on implementing mechanisms to efficiently review and process this growing number of complaints without causing further delays.

According to the statement, 6,644 complaints were registered in February, representing a 36% reduction compared to January’s figures of 10,822. However, it marked a substantial increase from the 3,735 complaints received in February 2022.

Out of the total complaints, approximately two-thirds (4,405) were filed against US-registered airlines, while 1,928 were filed against airlines from other countries. Additionally, 310 complaints were lodged against travel companies.

Flight problems, including cancellations, delays, and deviations from advertised flight itineraries, accounted for the majority of complaints (2,115 or 31.8%). The second most common category of complaints involved difficulties in getting refunds, with 1,449 complaints representing 21.8% of the total.

Southwest Airlines received the highest number of complaints, with 540 of the total complaints filed against them. The Department of Transportation is currently investigating their performance during the Christmas period and the beginning of the new year.

Other notable data reveals that 1,071 complaints in February were related to luggage issues, with a majority filed against North American airlines. Additionally, there was a notable increase in complaints related to travelers with physical disabilities, totaling 188 in February 2023 compared to 116 in the same month of 2022.

Furthermore, the department received 20 complaints related to discrimination issues, including cases of racial, national origin, skin color, and sexual discrimination. This represents a significant increase compared to the three discrimination complaints received in the same period in 2022.

The Department of Transportation reaffirms its commitment to protecting traveling consumers and promises to address unrealistic itineraries and high levels of flight cancellations or delays. Over the past two years, the department has successfully secured over $2 billion in reimbursements for travelers and implemented historic actions against eleven airlines, resulting in fines of over $14.5 million to safeguard consumer rights.

Travelers who wish to file a complaint against an airline can do so online or by contacting the Aviation Consumer Protection Division via phone or mail.

