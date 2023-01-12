Securities Times e-company news , Risen Energy (300118) announced on the morning of January 12 that the company was concerned that some media released “see also the miracle in the photovoltaic circle: Risen Energy executives revealed the size of the order in Moments, the seller’s chief” WeChat research ‘” and other related reports. Zhuang Yinghong’s position in the company is the global marketing director of the company’s component business department, and he is a middle-level manager of the company. After verification with Zhuang Yinghong: Zhuang Yinghong forwarded the “15GWh! Ningbo Shuangyi Energy Storage and Haichen Energy Storage signed a three-year The battery cell supply strategic cooperation agreement” article, accompanied by the text “Developing energy storage, we are serious, and we have signed more than 4 GWh in 23 years…”. After a brief comment and reply with Zhuang Yinghong in Moments, Zhuang Yinghong deleted the relevant comments and conversations with Zhu Yue in his Moments at about 22:30 that night. Except for the relevant comments and dialogues with Zhu Yue, Zhuang Yinghong has not made any other relevant remarks. Zhuang Yinghong’s relevant remarks are his personal actions and do not represent the company’s position.

