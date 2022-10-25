UK government bonds and the pound are applauding Rishi Sunak’s first speech as UK premierin the same hours in which several British citizens fear the arrival of a tears to blood maneuver and focus rather on the past of the new UK prime minister at the US banking giant Goldman Sachs.

In a speech delivered in front of 10 Downing Street, Sunak said:

“Our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The consequences of Covid are still present, Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilized energy markets and supply chains “.

Taking over from Liz Truss, whose government was the shortest in all of UK history due to the financial earthquake triggered by the proposed mini-budget (or even maxi tax cut), Sunak specified that the former premier “He was not wrong” with the aim of improving the growth of the country’s economy.

“Some mistakes have been made “, he said, they weren’t “The fruit of bad intentions or bad faith”but what “However they were committed”.

And I, he continued, was elected “Partly to resolve the situation”.

Consequentially, “economic stability and trust will be at the heart of this government’s agenda. This means that tough decisions are on the way. But you have seen that, during Covid, I did everything possible to protect the people and companies, adopting some schemes such as that of the redundancy fund. There are always limits, now more than ever, but I promise you this: I will have the same compassion in the challenges we face today “.

In the last few hours, however, we are talking about Rishi Sunak as the new British premier who in the past worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs. There is no shortage of criticism, also for the fact that Sunak did not mention this experience in his resume published on his LinkedIn profile.

In the last few hours, an article in the Financial Times reported what some former colleagues had learned from when he worked at the Wall Street giant: colleagues who reported that Sunak started working for Goldman Sachs in London as a junior analyst, dealing in particular with US equities.

Sources praised the new prime minister, pointing out that Goldman Sachs’ Sunak executives were disappointed by his decision to leave the bank in 2004.

Sunak has worked in the past also as executive of the investment company, Catamaran Ventures, owned by him and his wife Akshata Murty, who he later left before becoming an MP in 2015.

The past of Rishi Sunak at Goldman Sachs has been commented on in the last hours by several journalists: someone sees in this experience the risk that in the United Kingdom the winds of populism are further rekindled, and that the polemics, in general, against the world of bankers are rekindled.

On the other hand, Rishi Sunak will have to go back to convincing the markets of the attractiveness of UK assets, which are already suffering a sort of retrogression advertising, as an asset of a nation he has chosen, with Brexit, to leave the European Union.

About that the comment of Ryanair’s eclectic number one, Michael O’Leary, does not go unnoticed who, in an interview with Reuters released on the fringes of an event that took place in Lisbon, said he was pleased that “Adults are back in power”.

O’Leary added that he hopes Sunak will first decide to get the UK back into the EU’s free trade agreement. Pointing out: “They are getting rid of these people, like Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, of the entire Brexiteer wing of the Tories party. They are crazy ”. Actually Sunak is also known as Brexiteer, even if a Politico article prefers to call it a “pragmatic Brexiteer”.



The comment: why does Sunak not mention past in Goldman?

Thus the eFinancialCareers journalist Sarah Butcher in an article which focuses on new premier Sunak and his experience at Goldman Sachs:

“Despite working for Goldman Sachs between 2001 and 2004, Sunak makes no mention of his experience as an analyst on his LinkedIn profile. Nor does he refer to having worked for the hedge fund TCI fund (The Children’s Investment Fund) or for Theleme Partners, an investment firm that appears to have been founded by himself. All that emerges from Rishi’s story is the time spent in Parliament, and as Chancellor of the Exchequer. Perhaps this is due to the fact that being a public official erases everything else, or maybe it’s because his service at Goldman was traumatic. Sunak arrived at the bank in 2001, which means that perhaps he arrived just before 9/11. In 2001 – continues the journalist – Goldman’s profits fell by 25%, paying for the consequences of the terrorist attacks and, in the following 12 months, the colossus it cut off more than 2,000 employees, 12% of the workforce at the time. Also towards the end of 2022, Goldman considered the option of firing another 400 people, and there were those who estimated that 20% of bankers would be sent away ”.

“Even if it is Sunak himself who wants to minimize the experiences lived in the world of finance – pointed out the global editor of eFinancialCarrers -, this aspect is unlikely to be forgotten by the British electorate, for whom (Rishi Sunak’s) previous career in the banking sector and the immense wealth accumulated with the wedding, will likely be the subject of debate, in an era of tax restrictions.

Sunak could so easily end up feeding, in spite of himself, “A new era of attacks on bankers in the UK, with the British associating it with the world of finance and the arrival of a new austerity.”

UK bond: rates return to pre-Truss-Kwarteng shock announcement levels

Meanwhile the markets appreciate the arrival of Sunak, after the chaos unleashed by Liz Truss:

investors reposition themselves on UK government bonds, the so-called gilts, to the point that yields fall back to the levels at which they fluctuated around 22 September, on the eve of the shock announcementby Liz Truss and former Chancellor at the Exchequer Kwasi Karteng, of the maxi tax cuts plan: tax cuts without cover, financed with the issuance of new UK debt.

Britaly: The Economist delivers the coup de grace to Liz Truss. The UK crisis and the comparison with Italy, with bonds in the crosshairs and political instability

In those nightmarish weeks, immediate sales on gilts drove UK rates, which on 22 September were trading at 3.64% – the level they fell to today – to splash beyond the 5% threshold, causing panic in all the markets of the world about the arrival of a financial crisis unleashed by the United Kingdom The strong reversal of today’s rates is explained by the confidence that the markets place in the fiscal discipline of the Rishi Sunak government.

The new prime minister’s speech also benefited the pound, which jumped 1.45% against the dollar to $ 1.144, after having lost more than 16% since the beginning of the year.

The flight of global investors from UK bonds has been impressive in recent weeks, confirming how the anxiety of deficit and debt translates into a collapse in confidence in government bonds. wrecking its value, in the face of a hike in rates (which makes interest expenses more onerous for the reference government).

The UK interest rate panic exploded with the announcement of the maxi tax cut by the government of Liz Truss, arrived at the end of September, with the anxiety of the markets that did not take long to spread. Wall Street, Treasuries, Equities and Bonds from around the world: a real disaster, which the central bank of the United Kingdom, the Bank of England, was able to buffer after a few days with an intervention on the markets, stopping the unleashed sell-offs on gilt bonds .

But confidence in UK-made paper was still undermined.

Hence, the decision of the Truss government to back down, finally asking for Kwasi Kwarteng’s head, which, in the end, was given the welcome. In the end, Liz Truss was also forced to capitulate, who will be remembered as the premier who gave birth to the shortest-lived government in UK history. From the series: the markets do not forgive.