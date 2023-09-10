Rising electricity prices – The energy companies are not suitable as enemies – News

Contents

Author: An analysis by Matthias Heim

The energy companies are cashing in on the power of those who purchase electricity! At first glance, this conclusion seems obvious: on the one hand, there are the energy companies such as Alpiq, BKW and Repower, which recently presented brilliant business figures. On the other hand, there are private households who are paying significantly higher electricity tariffs for the second time in a row.

However, upon closer inspection, this conclusion is not correct. This has to do with a peculiarity of the energy suppliers: On the one hand, they supply private households – the tied customers – with electricity that they buy on the market or produce themselves with their power plants. At the same time, they trade their own and purchased energy on the open market. They have recently made significant profits in this business area.

Good reasons for the current system

When it comes to electricity deliveries to private households, however, companies are bound to the legal requirements. It is now the job of the supervisory authority Elcom to take a closer look and check the tariffs. Above all, whether the energy companies have seized the opportunity and simply passed on “normal” fluctuations in their production costs – for example due to drought – to their loyal customers.

In view of the millions in profits, the obvious question arises as to whether electricity tariffs for households could not be cross-subsidized and thereby kept artificially low. However, this is deliberately not intended that way. And that’s a good thing: if the energy companies had made huge losses, households would also have to pay for them in such a case. There would be an outcry.

At least there is consolation: the energy companies are wholly or largely owned by the public sector. This means that the profits flow into the coffers of municipalities and cantons in the form of dividends and thus also benefit the general public. In individual cases, this may not be of much help if higher electricity prices put a strain on the budget.

But there are also alternatives

At the same time, each of us has it within our own control – to a certain extent – ​​to reduce our electricity consumption and thus reduce our expenses. Higher prices create an incentive to save. That’s not bad per se. And if you have your own solar system on your roof, you can supply yourself with cheap solar power and therefore have to get less (expensive) energy from the grid.

The renewed higher electricity tariffs are now likely to fuel the debate about liberalizing the electricity market for private individuals. In the current situation, those electricity companies that do not have any power plants themselves and procure most of their electricity on the open market have no incentive to negotiate the best possible offer. They can simply pass on the costs to their “captive” customers. In a liberalized market, such providers would immediately disappear.

That is why the debate about complete electricity market liberalization is being relaunched with the increased electricity tariffs.

Matthias Heim

Business editor

Matthias Heim studied economic history. He has been working for Radio SRF since 2007 and has been a business editor since 2016. His areas of expertise are aviation, tourism, transport, retail and energy.