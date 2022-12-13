Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 ore Radiocor) – Three key days on the financial markets begin, with the awaited data on theUS inflation which in the next few hours could give indications on the pace with which the Fed it will raise interest rates (and the ECB will cascade). In the meantime, the European stock markets profess optimism and move upwards. After the slowdown in German inflation, traders are expecting the confirmation of the slowdown in the US price index (to 7.3% from 7.7%), as it would ease fears that the Federal Reserve could keep rates high for much longer. There is a cautious optimism in the operating rooms, as also witnessed by positive Wall Street futures by half a percentage point (with the dollar slowing down).

Waiting for the Fed and for Powell’s words

But today will be only the first half given that the meeting of the US Central Bank and that of Japan will be held on Wednesday 14 December precisely on monetary policy, while on Thursday 15 December the encore with Bce e Bank of England. The expectation on both sides of the Atlantic is a rise in the cost of money by 50 basis points, but surprises are not excluded (and more will be understood after the US inflation). Eyes will not be so much on the rate hike as on the president’s words Jerome Powell and on the so-called “dots”: that is, on the prospects for interest rates in 2023.

There are two questions. The first is: How far will the Fed raise rates? The market increasingly tends to raise the bar of expectations: if someone hopes that today’s 4.5% may already be the maximum, many analysts are now convinced that the Fed will raise rates more. Who predicts 5%, who 5.25%. The second question is: How long will the Fed keep rates this high? Here too, opinions differ: some believe it will keep them high throughout 2023, others think that the recession will prompt the Fed to backtrack soon.

Banco Bpm shines, Enasarco Foundation buys 2%

Great maneuvers in the capital of Banco Bpm. Enasarco Foundation has completed the purchase of 29,850,000 ordinary shares of the Piazza Meda institute, equal to approximately 1.97% of the related share capital, through a “reverse accelerated bookbuilding” procedure aimed exclusively at qualified investors and institutional investors foreign. The consideration for the purchase of the shares is equal to 3.40 euros for each sharefor a total outlay of approximately 101.5 million.

In Piazza Affari, utilities are weak, oil stocks are doing well

In Milan, oil companies are moving up, in the wake of the rise in crude oil, with Tenaris and Eni. The technological sector (St) did well and between the UniCredit and Intesa Sp banks in the aftermath of the move by the CRC Foundation which rose to 1.05% of Ca’ de Sass. Piatta Generali with synergies after the acquisition of Cattolica defined beyond expectations. At the bottom of the list, utilities were weak, from A2a (-1.1%) and Enel (-1%), on the day in which the Antitrust launched seven preliminary proceedings against the main electricity and gas suppliers for changes illegal pricing.