Rising Fuel Prices: The Impact and Best Gasoline Offers in Spain

The price of fuel has reached historical highs in recent months. The average price per liter of gasoline is now 1.71 euros, while diesel is 1.67 euros. Several factors have contributed to this rise, including restrictions on Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, reduced production by Saudi Arabia, and the Eurodollar exchange rate. However, another factor that could potentially impact fuel prices is the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, as well as Iran’s potential reaction in the Strait of Hormuz, an important passage for oil tankers.

Despite the high prices, there are still opportunities for consumers to find gasoline offers in Spain. However, it is important to stay alert to potential changes caused by the war between Israel and Palestine, as new attacks could lead to price variations.

Repsol, one of the major gas stations in Spain, has extended its discounts until January 10, 2024. The Energy to Save Plans offer savings for customers who use Waylet as a means of payment. The discounts include up to 40 euro cents per liter of fuel and 100% of the amount in electric recharges. The actual discount amount depends on whether customers have also contracted electricity, gas, and solar solutions with Repsol.

Other gas stations, such as Cepsa, BP, and Galp, also offer discounts to their customers. Cepsa’s Gow program provides up to six euro cents per liter of fuel, along with additional discounts for purchases at their stores or washing services. BP’s miBP program allows customers to accumulate points for fuel purchases, which can be exchanged for gifts and discounts.

Overall, while fuel prices are currently at historic highs, there are still opportunities for consumers to save through various gas station discounts and programs. However, the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East may continue to impact fuel prices, making it important for consumers to stay informed and prepared for potential changes.