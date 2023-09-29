Rising oil prices could have these consequences for Saudi Arabia

A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oil field, about 160 kilometers from Riyadh. Ali Jarekji/Reuters

Crude oil prices hit a new annual high, driven by Saudi Arabia’s production cuts.

But Riyadh could soon lift restrictions, Rapidan’s Bob McNally told Bloomberg TV.

He added that excessively high prices could lead to a collapse in demand.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The end of Saudi Arabia’s oil production cuts may be closer than investors think, Bob McNally, founder of Rapidan Energy Group, said on Thursday.Bloomberg TV“. U.S. crude oil prices hit their high for the year this week, but fell back to $92.51 a barrel on Thursday. Still, some in the industry have warned of even higher valuations, which could reach as high as $150 a barrel.

However, McNally said continued high oil prices could lead to a collapse in demand, something Saudi Arabia wants to avoid. “The likelihood that the Saudis will take their foot off the brake sooner is greater than the market currently estimates,” he said. “You don’t want to intentionally over-tighten the market because if there is a spike, demand collapses and a bust occurs. They don’t want that.”

A decision on lifting the cuts could come soon

The world‘s largest oil exporter has already shown some openness to easing its oil production cuts, says McNally. For example, in the last announcement of an extension of the cuts, Riyadh emphasized that production would be reviewed every month and for the first time hinted at a possible increase in production. A decision to lift the cuts could come as early as October or November, he estimated.

Together with its partners in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the kingdom has capped oil production since July, increasing it to around nine million barrels per day lowered. OPEC data this month showed the imbalance between oil demand and supply widened due to production cuts, which could trigger the biggest oil deficit since 2007 next quarter.

Saudi Arabia plans to diversify its economy

Saudi Arabia has an interest in oil prices reaching $100 as the country wants to use export revenue to diversify its economy away from oil. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund plans to spend $40 billion a year on domestic investments, including building a futuristic city called Neom.

However, market veteran Ed Yardeni wrote in a note Thursday that an oil price of $100 could hurt demand and trigger a global recession as consumers cut spending. This could also result in an increase in non-OPEC crude oil production.

