Rising oil prices: Fear of Putin’s powerful weapon is back

The price of crude oil on world markets has risen to its highest level in ten months. The most important reason is that Russia and Saudi Arabia have reduced their oil production.

The International Energy Agency expects a continuing shortage. The prices for liquid gas have also risen significantly.

Higher energy prices are fueling inflation in the US and Europe, economists warn. There is one big beneficiary of more expensive oil: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The fear of significantly rising energy prices is back. Before the start of the heating season, the price of crude oil on world markets has reached its highest level in ten months. Liquefied gas has also become more expensive recently. Higher energy prices are already fueling inflation in the US and Europe. Economists warn of additional burdens on the shaky economy. An important driver behind the rising prices: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday to their highest level since November 2022. At their peak, a barrel (159 liter barrel) of North Sea Brent crude oil for delivery in November cost significantly more than 94 US dollars. The price for a barrel of the American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) variety rose to more than $91. These were around 60 cents more than the day before.

The most important reason for the rising prices is that the major producing countries Saudi Arabia and Russia have tightened their supplies. Just a few days ago they decided to extend the reduction in their funding until the end of the year.

In addition to the OPEC oil cartel, the independent International Energy Agency (IEA) also expects that oil supply will remain too tight over the course of the year. Because energy demand remains high. At the end of the week, solid economic data from China suggested that oil demand could even increase.

Oil production cuts extended by countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia will lead to a significant supply shortage, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). This will become apparent from September onwards for the rest of the year, the IEA announced in its monthly oil market report in Paris on Wednesday. Oil stocks could fall to uncomfortably low levels and there could be a risk of rising oil prices.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are cutting oil production

The IEA sees the Saudi and Russian decision to extend their production cuts until the end of 2023 as a huge challenge for oil markets. A noticeable price increase is already the result. Production cuts by OPEC countries have recently been offset by higher deliveries from producers outside the alliance, such as the USA and Brazil. Iran, which is still under sanctions, also increased its production.

The now expected increase in global oil demand could lead to a daily deficit of 1.24 billion barrels in the second half of the year. According to the IEA, China is responsible for three quarters of the increase in demand.

Rising oil prices are already fueling inflation in the USA and Europe. In the USA, the inflation rate rose surprisingly sharply in August from 3.2 to 3.7 percent. 50 percent of the stronger price increases in August were caused by higher energy prices, said the US statisticians. Energy in the USA was 5.6 percent more expensive overall than a year earlier.

Concern about rising energy prices is also growing in Germany and Europe. For this reason, the European Central Bank (ECB) even raised its forecast for inflation in the euro area for this year and next.

Higher inflation, in turn, makes it more difficult for central banks to end their rate hikes or even return to rate cuts. The ECB raised its key interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday to combat all concerns about the weak economy. The US and Europe are currently experiencing the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades.

For Germany, rising oil prices have another effect on prosperity. Because Germany has to import its oil, rising oil prices mean that import prices increase overall. So Germany has to pay more money abroad for the same amount of oil – or in other words, export more goods abroad. The exchange rate between import prices and export prices is deteriorating. The overall purchasing power of the economy is falling. This effect caused Germany to lose around 120 billion euros in purchasing power due to the sharp rise in energy prices after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Economists actually saw Germany as being well on its way to making up for this loss. Higher oil prices could jeopardize this.

Russia, on the other hand, is one of the beneficiaries. The western industrialized countries have imposed a partial oil boycott on Russia and a maximum price for oil. However, Russia can sell its oil to other countries such as India and China. Russia has had to accept severe price reductions so far. If the price of oil on the global market rises overall, this will also strengthen Russia’s position vis-à-vis its remaining oil customers.

Russia increases revenue from oil exports

In parallel with rising oil prices, the Russian ruble has already stabilized. A few weeks ago it had fallen below the value of one US cent per ruble. So more than 100 rubles had to be paid for one US dollar. Currently it is only around 96.50 rubles. Support measures from the Russian central bank contributed to this. However, the more robust ruble may also indicate an improvement in Russia’s trade balance.

For the first time this year, Russia achieved increasing government revenue from exporting oil and gas in July despite Western sanctions.

In July, Russia had already managed to increase its revenue from oil and gas exports compared to the previous year. According to Bloomberg, revenue grew 5.3 percent to $8.7 billion.

