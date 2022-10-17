76% of Italians are very worried about the increase in prices in the current context of economic crisis that has also emerged following the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, however 62% adopt an active attitude by putting measures into practice concrete to fight inflation. These are some of the data that emerged from a survey that was developed by the Bilendi institute, one of the European leaders in data analysis for market research purposes, in collaboration with researchers from the Catholic University on a sample representing the population. Italian made up of 800 people. The study that analyzes the issue of increasing the prices of goods and services and how people get information in this area is at the center of the fourth newsletter for informed information (link) of the Opinion Leader 4 Future project, a three-year program born from the collaboration between Almed (High School in Media, Communication and Entertainment of the Catholic University) and the Credem Group, one of the main Italian banking groups and one of the most solid in Europe. The research shows that among the interviewees there is great concern about the increase in the costs of goods and services (76%) and a constant update on the subject (70%), many believe they are in a time of greater economic difficulty than in the past. (45%) and high prices are a daily topic of conversation (40%). However, a proactive attitude remains, in fact, the sample taken into consideration is implementing a series of measures to deal with the situation of economic crisis (62%).

On the informative level, however, the interviewees declare that the news on the increase in prices is unclear (44%) and in a context in which the contents are considered more useful, they must possess the following characteristics: reliability (63%), comprehensibility (49%) and ability to indicate solutions (44%). The completeness of the information is also essential, in fact the interviewed sample prefers communications capable of offering a complete and truthful overview. Among the information tools most used to keep up to date on price increases are the news (48%) and institutional online sites (42%). In this sense, the comparison between family members, friends and acquaintances (44%) is also considered essential to stay updated on the issue. Instead, as far as sources are concerned, the online pages of economics and finance (48%), the opinion of individual experts (42%) and government sites (32%) are considered to be the most authoritative and from which it is possible to derive solutions against the increase in prices.

“Crisis situations represent a privileged observatory for analyzing the information strategies activated by citizenship,” said Sara Sampietro, coordinator of the Opinion Leader 4 Future project. «In particular, the processes through which information insights are reworked and transformed into effective choices and behaviors appear interesting. Information becomes an experiential and decision-making resource that spreads through informal, family and friend networks. Studying these processes also means understanding the potential risks and starting to hypothesize tools to spread a more solid one

informative education », Sara Sampietro concluded.

«Among the objectives of the Opinion Leader 4 Future project there is certainly that of contributing to the public debate to give people the tools to understand and decide on issues that are also very relevant to their lives. In this sense, the research on expensive prices has a particular importance in a moment in which people have to face great complexities and strongly brings out how much the need is felt to be able to access a quality information set “, declared Lucio Dionisi, manager media relations Credem Group.