Rising Prices of Dairy, Meat, and Vegetables Impact Salvadoran Consumers

Title: Rising Prices Impact Salvadoran Consumers As Cost of Essential Goods Soars

Subtitle: Dairy, meat, and vegetables face significant price hikes in Central Market

In a bustling Central Market, Salvadoran consumers face the harsh reality of soaring prices for basic goods, leading to growing concern about the impact on their livelihoods. From the scorching sun, Doña Elisa, a pseudonymous local resident, waits for her recently purchased egg cartons to be delivered, while calculating how much money she has left. “Everything is expensive, some things have gone down like onions, tomatoes, but carrots, no, they are expensive,” she lamented.

The escalating prices are most noticeable in the dairy and meat sections. Doña Elisa bemoaned the exorbitant cost of carrots, while others pointed out that dairy and meat prices were subject to variation depending on the cut. “You have to rummage through things, in some places you can find them cheaper, in others not so much,” noted a concerned customer examining cucumbers.

Taking a closer look at the meat section, vendors unanimously agreed that prices have surged between 10 and 50 cents per pound. Although sales have not seen a significant decline, the shortage of meat has raised concerns among merchants. They attributed the scarcity to limited rainfall, which has resulted in less grass and sub-optimal quality of cow meat.

Similar anxieties were expressed by chicken vendors, who acknowledged a slight increase in prices. While the rise might be negligible at three or four cents, it impacts the profitability of those purchasing in bulk. Evidently, consumers prefer fresh chicken, leaving these sellers burdened with stockpiled frozen poultry. This dilemma translates to profit losses and further impedes vendors’ ability to adapt to fluctuating market demands.

In contrast, dairy vendors reported stable prices over the last four weeks. Despite occasional slow business, prices for dairy products have remained relatively constant. However, not all sections of the market have been immune to the price hikes; one vendor noted a rise in cheese prices, citing the expensive capita cheese and cream as examples. Locals are on the lookout for better prices elsewhere to lighten their financial burden.

Outside the market, a vendor sorting egg cartons recalculates prices for his customers. He points out that eggs have seen a decrease in cost, giving the example of a price drop from $4.50 to $3.75. However, as one consumer points out, while basic grains appear to have retained their prices, other commodities are subject to sharp increases.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, prices for certain items, including pork, beef, and vegetables like white onions, potatoes, and white yucca, have risen. In particular, national silk beans have escalated to $6.46 per quintal, with papa soloma also registering significant increases.

As consumers struggle to balance their budgets amid the persistent surge in prices, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock continues to monitor the situation closely. The Salvadoran government faces the challenge of stabilizing prices, ensuring adequate supply, and protecting the welfare of its citizens in the face of these mounting economic pressures.

(Note: The article includes two photos taken by LPG photographer Luis Martinez, showcasing the local market and its vendors.)

