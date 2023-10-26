Rising rents – Large households are increasing again due to the housing shortage – News

More and more people in Switzerland live in large households. This is probably a consequence of the shortage of housing and the sharp rise in rental prices. A further increase in rents is forecast for the coming year.

“The formation of new households shows that the Swiss population has adapted its demand behavior to the situation of housing shortages and higher rents – out of necessity.” The real estate company Wüest Partner AG comes to this conclusion in its current real estate monitoring. What that means exactly becomes clear when you look at the numbers more closely.

A trend reversal has been observed since 2021: the increase in small households has slowed enormously. The number of large households is increasing.

The timing of this trend reversal allows conclusions to be drawn as to the reason. The number of vacant rental apartments fell for the first time in 2021. According to the authors of the monitoring, the low vacancy figures are no longer limited to urban centers. At the same time, the increase in rents has accelerated noticeably since 2021.

In the five years between 2016 and 2021, rents across Switzerland rose by an average of 4 percent. Since then, an increase of another 4 percent has only taken 2.5 years.

The Swiss National Bank’s interest rate decision has not yet had its effect. The first notices have reached households in the last few months, but in most cases the rent increases will only come into force in the coming months. Wüest Partner therefore expects existing rents to increase by an average of 3.7 percent in 2024.

The choice of living arrangement does not necessarily reflect one’s actual wishes.

All of this influences the living habits of the Swiss population. As the monitoring says: “Supply shapes demand.” Many people who start a new household are forced to live with other people rather than alone. “The choice of living arrangement does not necessarily reflect one’s actual wishes.” The authors are certain of this because the development runs counter to the long-standing trend towards small households.

Legend: The number of households with four or more people has recently been increasing again. Getty Images/Mascot

The pressure on tenants is not the same in all regions. The real estate reporting shows that there are some surprises. For example, the sharp rise in rents in Valais. The reason for this is very simple: With the new Lonza factory in Visp, the demand for living space increased massively – but the supply remained roughly the same.

Legend: SRF

Wüest Partner AG also points out in its monitoring that construction activity is falling. The 12-month total for new building permits for rental apartments in the second quarter of 2023 was almost 10 percent lower than the average of the past 10 years. The real estate company cites this as the reason why there are no signs of easing in the coming months and years.

Whether more construction activity would actually bring about the much-desired cooling down in rents is controversial. In contrast to real estate companies, the left sees the problem more with excessive returns.

