Rising U.S. Bond Yields Put Pressure on Spot Gold Prices, Focus Shifts to U.S. CPI in July

Spot gold prices are facing downward pressure as U.S. bond yields continue to rise, causing concern among traders. The price of gold had briefly approached $2,000 before retreating to around $1,900 in late June and early July. The driving factors behind this decline are the increasing yields, particularly in the U.S., and a strengthened dollar. However, there may still be some uncertainty in the economic data that is adding to traders’ nervousness.

Analysts suggest that we may have reached or be very close to the end of the tightening cycle. The question now is how long this stagnation will last. While there have been improvements in some areas of the economy, they have not been enough to convince policymakers that the need for rate hikes has passed. There is an even smaller chance of seeing another easing at the beginning of next year.

The situation could change if there is further improvement in the data, starting with the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for July. However, for now, traders are feeling apprehensive and market jitters are making a comeback.

From a technical standpoint, if the price of gold breaks below the June low of around $1,893, it could signal a significant bearish trend for several reasons. This would emphasize the importance of the rotation that occurred on July 20 and confirm that the previous rally was just a pullback, suggesting a broader decline may still be in progress. Perhaps more significantly, a break below the 200/233-day simple moving average, which has a lower boundary around $1,860, would be seen as another strongly bearish development.

At 14:37 Beijing time, the spot gold price was recorded at $1917.66 per ounce. Investors and traders will be keeping a close eye on the U.S. CPI release to gauge the potential impact on gold prices and market sentiment.