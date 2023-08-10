Home » Rising U.S. Bond Yields Put Pressure on Spot Gold Prices, Focus Shifts to U.S. CPI in July
Business

Rising U.S. Bond Yields Put Pressure on Spot Gold Prices, Focus Shifts to U.S. CPI in July

by admin
Rising U.S. Bond Yields Put Pressure on Spot Gold Prices, Focus Shifts to U.S. CPI in July

Spot gold prices are facing downward pressure as U.S. bond yields continue to rise, causing concern among traders. The price of gold had briefly approached $2,000 before retreating to around $1,900 in late June and early July. The driving factors behind this decline are the increasing yields, particularly in the U.S., and a strengthened dollar. However, there may still be some uncertainty in the economic data that is adding to traders’ nervousness.

Analysts suggest that we may have reached or be very close to the end of the tightening cycle. The question now is how long this stagnation will last. While there have been improvements in some areas of the economy, they have not been enough to convince policymakers that the need for rate hikes has passed. There is an even smaller chance of seeing another easing at the beginning of next year.

The situation could change if there is further improvement in the data, starting with the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for July. However, for now, traders are feeling apprehensive and market jitters are making a comeback.

From a technical standpoint, if the price of gold breaks below the June low of around $1,893, it could signal a significant bearish trend for several reasons. This would emphasize the importance of the rotation that occurred on July 20 and confirm that the previous rally was just a pullback, suggesting a broader decline may still be in progress. Perhaps more significantly, a break below the 200/233-day simple moving average, which has a lower boundary around $1,860, would be seen as another strongly bearish development.

At 14:37 Beijing time, the spot gold price was recorded at $1917.66 per ounce. Investors and traders will be keeping a close eye on the U.S. CPI release to gauge the potential impact on gold prices and market sentiment.

You may also like

US startup WeWork warns of bankruptcy

Egm, new freshmen lined up to be listed...

Autonomous driving is coming – but many Germans...

Jiaxing Municipal Audit Bureau Holds Training Session on...

Report: Asia’s once-richest woman loses 84 percent of...

Dear flights, the government to the EU: “Companies...

“German medium-sized companies are being sacrificed in the...

Taxi, war against the Omnibus decree: “Ready to...

National Standard for Green Product Evaluation of Logistics...

Buying a used Rolex? That’s how you know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy