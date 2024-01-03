Risk of chaos and total paralysis without new incentives

Listen to the audio version of the article

If the electric car market in Italy has found a positive sign again in 2023, it continues to fail to keep up with the main European countries. But not only that, given that the entire sector now risks paralysis in the absence of the activation of new incentives announced. Motus-E warns of a possible risk of chaos or, even worse, total paralysis.

In 2023, 66,276 full electric cars were registered in Italy, equal to an increase of 35.1% compared to 2022, with a market share in the 12 months standing at 4.2% compared to 3.7% in 2022. Overall last year the Italian car market saw an increase in registrations of 18.9% up to 1,572,144 units.

Looking at the data for the month of December alone, the electric cars registered in our country were 6,798, up 50% compared to the same month of 2022, with a market share of 6.1% compared to 4.3% in December 2022. So much so that as of 31 December 2023, the electric car fleet in circulation in Italy now stands at 220,188 units.

“Although representing an important recovery after the setback in 2022 – they explain to Motus E – the step forward was limited to bringing the Italian BEV market back to 2021 levels, compared to constant growth recorded in the other main European markets: in France the growth was 16.4%, in Germany 18.1%, in Spain 5.6% and in the United Kingdom 16.3%”. Among the greats of the Old Continent, Italy, with a growth of only 4.1%, is therefore confirmed as the only country where electric is still struggling to take off. “2024 can and must be the year of change of pace for the Italian car market, but at the moment there is great apprehension in the supply chain and a lot of confusion among potential buyers – explained the general secretary of Motus-E, Francesco Nose – given that unfortunately the announcement of the remodulation of car incentives was not followed by a timely formalization of the availability of resources which risks creating chaos among operators who do not yet have information on the new platform for the ecobonus and on the “other than paralyzing the market, because buyers are naturally led to wait for the new concessions before deciding how to proceed with the purchase”.

Not to mention that there are some critical issues, such as the persistence of a price gap for electric cars that can be incentivized with lower amounts than, for example, plug-in hybrids. But adds Naso “the reformulation of the incentives, from what we learn, will bring with it important elements of improvement, from the increase in the differential between the bonus for electric and endothermic cars which also remains unique in Italy, and also a strengthening of the channel of company fleets which has enormous unexpressed potential and which will be able to fuel the nascent zero-emission used market, which is crucial for bringing more and more people closer to this technology. However, it is worth noting that the aforementioned gap in the price of electric vehicles compared to other categories could limit the effects on fleets”.