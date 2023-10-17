Risk of escalation in the Middle East does not slow down the stock markets, Tim collapses in Milan. Spreads under 200

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – High tension in the Middle East, with fears of an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is not slowing down European stock markets. In Milan, negotiations ended in good progress, despite the collapse of Telecom Italia. The other markets of the Old Continent performed well, in the wake of a positive start on Wall Street. Inflation remains under special scrutiny for investors with the future moves of central banks, while interventions from various Fed officials are expected this week (starting with President Powell on Thursday). Overseas, the week is marked by a promising start to the quarterly reports of the US giants but, at the same time, by fears of greater volatility, between the increase in Treasury bond yields and the instability on the oil market. On the macroeconomic front, US retail sales for September are on the calendar on Tuesday, while China‘s GDP will be on Wednesday. In Italy, on the day the government gave the green light to the budget law, the spread between BTPs and Bunds fell back below 200 points (197.53).

Wall Street closes on the rise, entering the quarterly season

Wall Street closes positive. The Dow Jones rises by 0.92% to 33,983.68 points, the Nasdaq advances by 1.20% to 13,567.98 points while the S&P 500 makes progress by 1.06% to 4,373.62 points. This week, the season of quarterly reports comes into full swing, with 11% of the companies present on the S&P 500 presenting their accounts. Some of the biggest names include Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla. Last week, the season debuted with positive results from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and UnitedHealth. Despite the promising start to the quarterly reports, many analysts fear greater volatility for the end of the year, due to the increase in the yields of Treasury securities and the price of oil, with inflation remaining high and the new conflict in the Middle East. The S&P 500 is coming off two consecutive weeks of gains, with a gain last week of 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite lost about 0.2% for the week, falling 1.23% in Friday’s session. Last week, inflation data weighed heavily, as it was higher than expected: in September, consumer prices grew by 0.4% compared to August, against expectations for a rise of 0.3%. The “core” data, i.e. the one stripped of the price component of food and energy goods, grew by 0.3%, in line with expectations. On an annual basis, the general figure achieved +3.7%, against expectations for +3.6%, after the +3.7% also recorded in August, the highest in over a year. The “core” data recorded a +4.1%, in line with expectations, after +4.3% in August. Data on producer prices (PPI) were also published: the annual figure rose from 2% to 2.2%, the highest in five months. Analysts are then awaiting the next moves from the Federal Reserve, which seems intent, at its meeting in two weeks, not to proceed with further interest rate increases to fight inflation.

Tim sinks in Milan, Stellantis also goes down. The banks are doing well

Telecom Italia sinks in Piazza Affari, after the binding offer from the KKR fund for the infrastructure network accompanied by a non-binding offer on the international services company Sparkle. Stellantis is down, as the risk of strikes and negotiations with workers at North American plants continues to weigh on it. Supporting trade on the Milanese list are the banks, with Unicredit and Banca Pop Er at the forefront.

Bitcoin splashes on rumors of an approval from the SEC for the first spot ETF

Bitcoin is rising sharply and has reached $30,000 again, following the news that the SEC, the financial markets supervisory authority, has authorized the first spot ETF on bitcoin, that of iShares, controlled by BlackRock. News given by some of the main sites specializing in cryptocurrencies, starting with CoinTelegraph, but not officially confirmed. Furthermore, other industry experts, with sources within the SEC and BlackRock, such as Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart, have stated that the news is not true and that the SEC is still evaluating the request. Blackrock itself has denied the indiscretion. In recent months, several companies have submitted requests for a spot ETF on bitcoin. An ETF (Exchange-traded fund) is a regulated financial instrument, the price of which replicates the value of the underlying assets, in this case the spot (market) price of bitcoin.

Italian inflation slows slightly in September

Slow down inflation and the shopping cart. According to what Istat certifies, in September it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community (Nic) will record an increase of 0.2% on a monthly basis and 5.3% on an annual basis, from +5.4% in the previous month. The prices of food, personal care and personal care goods are slowing down in trend terms (from +9.4% to +8.1%) and those of high-frequency purchasing products (from +6.9% to +6.6%). The underlying inflation, net of energy and fresh food – indicates the Institute – slows down further (from +4.8% to +4.6%), as does that net of energy goods alone (from +5 .0% recorded in August at +4.8%).