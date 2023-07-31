Risk of recession, the manager: “How to defend yourself on the markets”

Unfortunately, we are heading towards an announced recession, but opportunities are not lacking. Nadège Dufossé, Global Head of Multi-Asset at Candriam, spoke to the Truth&Business.

“Soft” or “hard”, the nature of the global economy’s landing following the monetary tightening that began in 2022 has been the focus of market speculation. Which scenario are we moving towards?

“The scenario ahead is one of weak but positive growth avoiding recession on both sides of the Atlantic and underlying inflation only gradually easing, with central banks having to keep their foot on the brakes in the second half of the year. Emerging Asia is an exception with relatively strong growth this year.

Is this scenario already priced in by the markets?

“The more favorable than expected growth/inflation mix supported markets in the first half. Sentiment is now more positive, with the consensus now expecting a “soft landing” for the US economy and no rise in inflation in the coming months. For this reason, we believe that for the second half of the year the risk is more asymmetric to the downside. Positive surprises can give way to disappointments: stronger deceleration in developed economies, more resilient-than-expected core inflation.

Given this macro and sentiment backdrop, how do you position yourself on equities?

“The equity market appears to be in a tunnel with limited upside potential and as such we are taking a neutral stance on equities. In fact, valuations are relatively high, particularly for the United States. Furthermore, forecasted earnings growth in the US and Europe already includes our expectations of positive economic growth for 2023 and 2024 and leaves little room for safety. In the United States, the marked decline in credit leading indicators leads to caution regarding expectations of positive earnings in the coming months. Even in Europe the risks for growth appear to be on the downside”.

So much for developed markets. And the emerging ones?

“In emerging countries the situation seems relatively more favourable. Given sustained declines in inflation data and an earlier monetary tightening cycle, financial conditions should be more supportive. Furthermore, given our expectations of a weaker dollar, this area should be positively impacted. Finally, while China‘s reopening is disappointing at the moment, we do not rule out that more massive monetary and/or fiscal support could support the region.”

Do pockets of value remain in US and EU equities?

“Given the economic slowdown, we are overweight quality defensive stocks such as healthcare and consumer staples, which are better able to weather a down cycle associated with persistent inflation and for which corporate pricing power it will be essential. We are also overweight long-term themes such as energy transition and automation. These actions should be less affected by business cycles and benefit from structural geopolitical issues.”

If the outlook for equities is uncertain, in which assets can investors seek return?

“First, in the bond market, the asset class is regaining its pedigree with a return to diversification. We adopt a longer duration bias and are overweight high quality credit in Europe, which offers an attractive risk/reward profile. Indeed, despite the compression of spreads in 20232, the credit market offers attractive levels of yield. We are taking advantage of an environment of more accommodative central banks in emerging markets to overweight their local currency debt. We are also positioned in safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen. The latter could also benefit from the possible end of the BOJ’s yield curve control process given the inflation data recently exceeded the Japanese central bank’s targets”.

