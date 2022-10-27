Home Business Risparmio: Bolognese the most hidden in Italy. Last of the Romans
Risparmio: Bolognese the most hidden in Italy. Last of the Romans

Italians are a people of ants but with significant territorial differences: the Neapolitans save more than the Milanese, almost 26 euros per month against 19, but the primacy goes to the Bolognese who on average manage to set aside more than 33 euros every month. Last in the ranking of the cities analyzed are the Romans, with only 13 euros. This is what emerges from a research by the online bank N26, conducted on 5 European countries such as Italy, Austria, France, Germany and Spain, analyzing and comparing data on consumption and savings in the use of current accounts by its customers, since January in August 2022.

Well, among the countries taken into consideration, Italy ranks fourth in terms of the percentage of income saved (1.50% of income on average per month). In first place we find Spain (6%), followed by Germany (5%) and Austria (4%), while France is in last place (0.1%). n response to the high cost of living, the analysis of the first months of 2022 shows a partial change in the spending habits of Italians. In particular, Italians cut leisure and entertainment spending (-15.1%), recording the most marked decline in this product category among the countries involved in the study. On the other hand, however, some sectors have not undergone any decline but rather have experienced strong growth, driven by seasonality: in the summer months, in fact, Italians concentrated their expenses on travel and travel, a segment that recorded the greatest increase. high in percentage terms among those analyzed (+ 107%).

The increase in prices also significantly affected the expenses of Italians relating to car management and maintenance, impacted by the increase in gasoline costs, in general on transport costs (+ 53.5%, a record among the countries examined in the study ) and to fill the supermarket trolley (+ 15.6%).

