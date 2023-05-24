Rita Pavone: “Teddy Reno? It was hard, but I arrived at the wedding unsullied. Morandi made me want to”

“Whoever won the festival was entitled to an audition at RCA, on via Tiburtina. It was there that I first met Teddy Reno, the man of my life. I went in, he went out. I have the image before his eyes, he had a jacket leaning over his shoulder “, he tells Corriere della Sera Rita Pavone.

“I know I wasn’t beautiful, but I had many suitors. Even Gianni Morandi was flirting with me, but he wasn’t my type. We have always remained friends. He was like my brother. We feel similar. Father of him shoemaker, my turner. A lot of effort, a lot of apprenticeship. I arrived at the wedding unsullied, despite my hormones galloping. It was tough, I guess even for Teddy (Reno, ed). He was nineteen years older than me and in the bigoted Italy of the time it was seen as a scandal. We got married in 1968 and are still together. Now he doesn’t remember something anymore, but we just need a look to understand each other. They told us all the colors and perhaps from that moment on my success began to wane “, the singer’s words.

His first big fan was his father Giovanni Pavone, a Fiat Mirafiori worker of Sicilian origins. «I’m not a child of art, my father was a turner. As a child, I sang an old Mexican song. I was on a table, on which I was struggling to get up and down. I’ve always been little. Dad took it into his head that I had talent, he was my discoverer and my manager ».

Read also

Netflix, also in Italy goodbye to the shared account. “Change your password”

Victoria Cabello and Crazy Trips: “Dario Argento offered me a rainy vacation and I…”

Subscribe to the newsletter

