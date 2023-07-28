“Rivals bleed”: How China benefits from the war in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin on March 21, 2023. Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via Getty Images

China claims to be neutral in the war between Russia and Ukraine and even tried to broker a peace deal earlier this year.

However, experts told Business Insider that China has good reasons to maintain friendly relations with Russia during the war.

Accordingly, China benefits from cheaper oil and gas prices and enjoys geopolitical advantages as a result of the Russian war of aggression.

Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine has drawn devastation in the East and donations from the West. But amid the chaos and expense, there is at least one country benefiting from the brutal conflict, two Russia experts told Business Insider.

read too

9 stocks Bank of America says have the best chance of beating analysts’ expectations this quarter

“This ongoing war is good for China — it gets cheap oil and gas from Russia, it sells Russia-sanctioned products at inflated prices, and its two global rivals — Russia and, most importantly, the West — are chained and bleeding each other dry,” he said Robert English, a professor at the University of Southern California who studies Russia, the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe.

China has expanded its deals with Russia

The US has sent tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, prompting some US politicians to do so, to demand an end to the aid with reference to the dizzying numbers. China has officially presented itself as neutral in the conflict, but in reality has only expanded its dealings with Russia since the invasion.

Kreml-Chef Wladimir Putin.

Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Picture Alliance

one Report by “Politico” According to this week, China has shipped significant amounts of military equipment to Russia this year alone, including drones worth $100 million. The imports are thus handled through a loophole in Western sanctions as they are classified as non-lethal dual-use weapons. This means that they can serve both civilian and military purposes.

China pays “dumping prices” for oil and gas

China has repeatedly denied supplying Russia with military equipment. However, two experts on Russia told Business Insider that China has good reason to remain friends with its eastern neighbor as the war rages on. China — now Russia’s biggest oil buyer — is paying “rock-bottom prices” for oil and gas, Simon Miles told Business Insider. He is an assistant professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy and a historian specializing in the Soviet Union and US-Soviet relations.

Beijing imported a record-breaking amount of Russian crude in the first half of the year, benefiting from reduced prices. Moscow was forced into these after Europe reduced its reliance on Russian oil due to post-invasion Western sanctions. Russia is desperate for money and China conveniently has plenty of purchasing power, Miles said, adding that China could potentially emerge from the war as a major player in Russia’s economy.

China now also has geopolitical advantages

“If the war continues, the Chinese will find many opportunities to do what they did in Africa and Latin America: grab parts of the Russian economy at bargain prices,” Miles said. In addition to cheaper crude oil, China also has geopolitical advantages brought by the war as it looks to expand its regional dominance. “You get a Kremlin that’s totally focused on the West and doesn’t really pay attention to what’s happening in the East,” Miles said.

Two dictators together. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

China and Russia’s shared displeasure with the West makes them understandable if uncomfortable allies, English said. “Both states reject U.S. supremacy in the world order, both resent the U.S. pushing its power to the limit, and both harbor deep and often justifiable resentments against the West,” he told Business Insider.

read too

380 million euros collected in one year: Europe’s energy software startups are becoming increasingly popular with investors

However, it is unclear how long the delicate partnership between China and Russia will last: “The foundation of the relationship between China and Russia is that both parties believe that the other is the losing party,” explained Miles, “that is a shaky foundation for building a relationship.”

This article was translated from English by Victoria Niemsch. You can find the original here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

