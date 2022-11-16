It seems like a paradox but it is the lucid reality: every time Lucid Group or Rivian sell an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars and this is due to the staggering costs of raw materials and production in general.

The latest quarterly reports from EV manufacturers show they are struggling to meet delivery targets and burning through cash quickly. The cost of revenue, i.e. the total cost of manufacturing and delivering a product, of Lucid increased to $492.5 million in the July-September quarter from $3.3 million a year prior, and losses increased as the customers have canceled orders fearing long waiting times. The company, which went public just over a year ago and is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has seen its market value shrink by two-thirds this year to about $20 billion from $95 billion. of the peak reached in November 2021.

Lucid said it has enough cash to sustain itself through at least the fourth quarter of next year and is looking to raise about $1.5 billion through a stock sale. The share price plunged 17% after the results and recouped some losses over the next two sessions to finish Friday 4.4% lower than before the results were released.

Last week the British company Arrival SA, publicly traded in the US, has warned it may not have enough liquidity to run its business through the end of next year and would be forced to cut jobs. “I’m not going to stand here and tell you it’s not a difficult time,” Avinash Rugoobur, chairman of UK-based Arrival SA, told Reuters. “It’s tough, we are there every day, every night, working on technologies, on vehicles and also on raising capital”. In May, Canoo Inc. said it had “substantial doubts” about the going concern. It had $6.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September, down sharply from $415 million a year earlier.

Many EV startups posted massive losses in the quarter ended September and warned that high costs are here to stay due to rising inflation and the global supply chain crisis. Just a year earlier, many of them had listed their shares at high valuations, lured by the success of Tesla, currently the world‘s most valuable automaker.

Tesla survived what its boss Elon Musk called ‘manufacturing hell’, overcoming supply bottlenecks with battery deals with key suppliers and ramping up production of the highly successful Model 3. The company, however, faced these challenges in a different era, when it was nearly the only pure electric vehicle maker and competition from traditional automakers, including General Motors and Volkswagen, was still nascent.

In the last quarter, Tesla reported a profit of 3.3 billion dollars. “In the EV industry…being early stage is a cash burning exercise, it is hard to weather the crisis,” said George Gianarikas, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. According to analysts, these companies must find ways to save money if they are to survive a bad economy.

How companies are moving

Companies are taking different approaches. Rivian is moving more US auto deliveries to rail, while Lucid is evaluating that option.

Lordstown Motors, which issued a bankruptcy notice last year that led to the exit of its top executives, has cut production. The truck maker sold a fifth stake to tech giant Foxconn this month. Last year it sold its Ohio plant to the Taiwanese company, a deal forced by the need for funds to start production of its Endurance pick-up trucks. However, higher production would ultimately reduce the cost per car, according to analysts, and curtailing production may threaten the path to profitability.

Some of these companies are better positioned to survive. Rivian, Backed by Amazon.com and Ford Motor, it had $13.8 billion in cash at the end of September. It also has a contract to supply 100,000 electric delivery vans to Amazon. But cost of goods sold was about $220,000 per car versus an average selling price of $81,000 in the quarter, according to CFRA estimates.

Worth noting is Gianarikas of Canaccord’s comment that there may be lessons from the 1990s dotcom bubble: “It wasn’t always the company with the best business plan that made it. It was the company with the best balance sheet”.