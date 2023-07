Rivian Automotive shares rose 3.6% on Wall Street after Mizuho raised its target price on the stock from $27 to $30.

Mizuho expects the EV maker to exceed its annual delivery goal of 50,000 units amid strong demand for EVs.

Since the beginning of July, the stock has risen by 55% and is preparing to archive its best month ever on the stock market.

According to analysts, Rivian is managing production well, as evidenced by the strong second quarter shipments report.

