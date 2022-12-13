Rivian has put on hold its plans to produce electric commercial vans in Europe and said it was “no longer pursuing” the deal it made with Mercedes-Benz. The US-based electric vehicle maker said it remains open to exploring future work with Mercedes-Benz “at a more appropriate time.” “We have decided to suspend discussions with Mercedes-Benz Vans regarding the memorandum of understanding we signed earlier this year for the joint production of electric vans in Europe,” said Rivian chief executive RJ Scaringe , noting that the firm is pursuing “the best risk-adjusted returns” on its capital investments.

“At this time, we believe that focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing business, presents the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize Rivian’s value,” he added. The two companies signed their original memorandum of understanding in September. Mercedes-Benz said Rivian’s decision will have no impact on the timing of its electrification strategy or the planned start-up of its new EV production site in Jawor, Poland.