Production targets lower than Wall Street’s expectations for Rivian Automotive, which plans to build up to 50,000 electric vehicles in 2023, but despite showing signs of recovery, it has failed to make 25,000 in 2022. To be precise, the company has produced 24,337 vehicles (10,000 in the last quarter of the year) and delivered 20,332 vehicles. Revenue was lower than estimates: $663 million in the fourth quarter, below the $717 million expected by analysts, according to average estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted liabilities were $1.87 per share, roughly in line with analyst expectations. And in 2023 the expected loss, excluding interest and depreciation, is 4.3 billion.

The shares of the manufacturer of electric pickups, SUVs and vans fell by more than 8% in the after hours after a totally opposite intraday session (+4.61%). A decline that follows the 80% plunge in 2022, the second worst performance of the Nasdaq 100 index last year. Alibi: «The supply chain continues to be the main limiting factor of our production. We experienced several days of lost production during the quarter due to supplier shortages,” the company led by CEO RJ Scaringe said in a letter to shareholders. “We expect supply chain challenges to persist in 2023, but with better predictability than experienced in 2022.”

Investors have always looked to Rivian, for the quality of the products, as a potential contender for Tesla, even if the distance remains sidereal: Tesla produces 60 times more, to begin with, and capitalizes over 640 billion. Rivian’s IPO, just over a year ago, was the sixth largest in US history and has attracted backing from financial institutions such as T Row Price Group as well as Amazon, which has commissioned the production of 100,000 electric vans by 2030.

One of the big shareholders of the first hour, Ford Motors, which shortly after the IPO had canceled the common projects, gave a clear signal by going down just over two weeks ago to just over 1% in the shareholding structure and after reporting a devaluation of 7.3 billion. Ford had started from a 13% stake when shortly after the listing (November 2021) Rivian had reached 100 billion in capitalization, much more than Ford itself. It was worth more than Volkswagen. Today it has a market capitalization of less than 18 billion dollars.

The Irvine, California-based company quickly ran into problems as it sought to ramp up production due to parts shortages and ultimately fell short of its goal of building 25,000 EVs across three product lines: Plug-in pickups -in consumer, suv and, indeed, the electric van for Amazon.