Invest AG invested 130 million euros in twelve new investments last year. RLB Oberösterreich is now equipping its subsidiary with a further 100 million euros in equity for further expansion. Invest AG currently manages fund assets of half a billion euros and holds 50 investments. These include Lenzing Plastics, Global Hydro, Polytec, Teufelberger and the pharmaceutical wholesaler Herba, which Invest AG bought back from US owners at the end of 2021 together with the management.

There was also a castling in the company’s board of directors. Andreas Szigmund, who helped build Invest AG and managed it for many years, is taking a step back but will remain on the board. Gernot Hofer, already a member of the board, takes over as chairman of the board.

