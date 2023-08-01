RMB Appreciates Against the US Dollar, Breaking Monthly Losing Streak

RMB Appreciates Against US Dollar, Ending Monthly Losing Streak

Hangzhou Net – In a surprising turn of events, the exchange rate of the Chinese yuan (RMB) against the US dollar appreciated by 1.59% in July, effectively ending the monthly losing streak that had been plaguing the currency since the second quarter.

On July 31, the spot exchange rate of the RMB against the US dollar soared to 7.1465 at 16:30, a remarkable increase of 180 basis points from the previous trading day. Throughout the month, the central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar also experienced a significant appreciation, rising by 953 points or nearly 1.32% from 7.2258 to 7.1305.

This positive turn of events comes after three consecutive months of depreciation for the RMB. In April, May, and June, the spot exchange rate saw declines of 0.83%, 2.57%, and 2.19% respectively, while the central parity rate fell by 0.76%, 2.28%, and 2.03% during the same period.

Analysts from CICC (China International Capital Corporation) have attributed the RMB’s recent appreciation to improvements in both internal and external factors. The first half of July saw a significant increase in the RMB exchange rate, possibly driven by the weakening US dollar index. In the second half of the month, however, the trend of the RMB and the US dollar index began to diverge, aligning more closely with the interest rate difference between China and the United States. This indicates that the RMB exchange rate may be more influenced by internal factors.

CICC also highlighted the role of stabilizing exchange rate policies and efforts to boost the performance of RMB assets. Additionally, lower-than-expected GDP data for the second quarter may have momentarily put pressure on the RMB, but with ongoing efforts to stabilize and stimulate the economy, the foreign exchange market is expected to experience further adjustments. Analysts predict that July may have marked a policy bottom and anticipate subsequent policies to further bolster the performance of RMB assets.

The appreciation of the RMB against the US dollar in July is a welcome development for China‘s currency, as it puts an end to the previous losing streak and brings renewed optimism for its future performance in the global market.

