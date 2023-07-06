RMB Depreciates Against US Dollar: Central Parity Rate Drops to 7.2098

Title: Chinese Yuan Sees Depreciation Against US Dollar: Central Parity Rate Declines 130 Basis Points
Subtitle: People’s Bank of China Releases Central Parity Rates for Multiple Currencies
Date: July 6, 2023
In a recent development, the central parity rate of the Chinese yuan (RMB) against the US dollar has depreciated, according to data from the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center. Today, the central parity rate was quoted at 7.2098 RMB to the US dollar, reflecting a decrease of 130 basis points compared to the previous trading day’s rate of 7.1968 RMB.
The People’s Bank of China authorized the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center to release the central parity rates for various currencies in the interbank foreign exchange market. The rates on July 6, 2023, are as follows:
1. US dollar to RMB: 7.2098
2. Euro to RMB: 7.8641
3. Yen to RMB (100 units): 5.0176
4. Hong Kong dollar to RMB: 0.92208
5. Pound sterling to RMB: 9.2035
6. Australian dollar to RMB: 4.8241
7. New Zealand dollar to RMB: 4.4784
8. Singapore dollar to RMB: 5.3545
9. Swiss franc to RMB: 8.0633
10. Canadian dollar to RMB: 5.4563
Furthermore, the rates for other currencies include:
11. Malaysian ringgit to RMB: 0.64243
12. Russian ruble to RMB: 12.5317
13. South African rand to RMB: 2.5941
14. Korean won to RMB: 179.73
15. United Arab Emirates dirham to RMB: 0.50670
16. Saudi Riyal to RMB: 0.51750
17. Hungarian Forint to RMB: 48.3836
18. Polish Zloty to RMB: 0.56739
19. Danish Krone to RMB: 0.9465
20. Swedish Krona to RMB: 1.5110
21. Norwegian Krone to RMB: 1.4730
22. Turkish lira to RMB: 3.59946
23. Mexican pesos to RMB: 2.3459
24. Thai baht to RMB: 4.8228
With these newly updated central parity rates, traders and market participants can make informed decisions regarding currency exchange and international trade transactions.
For those interested in engaging in futures trading, Sina Finance offers a large cooperative platform that ensures the safety, speed, and guarantee of opening a futures account. This allows users to access accurate information and interpretation of market trends through their user-friendly Sina Finance APP.
Stay updated on the latest financial news and market trends by downloading the Sina Finance APP today.
Source: China Economic Net