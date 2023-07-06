RMB Depreciates Against US Dollar: Central Parity Rate Drops to 7.2098

Title: Chinese Yuan Sees Depreciation Against US Dollar: Central Parity Rate Declines 130 Basis Points

Subtitle: People’s Bank of China Releases Central Parity Rates for Multiple Currencies

Date: July 6, 2023

In a recent development, the central parity rate of the Chinese yuan (RMB) against the US dollar has depreciated, according to data from the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center. Today, the central parity rate was quoted at 7.2098 RMB to the US dollar, reflecting a decrease of 130 basis points compared to the previous trading day’s rate of 7.1968 RMB.

The People’s Bank of China authorized the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center to release the central parity rates for various currencies in the interbank foreign exchange market. The rates on July 6, 2023, are as follows:

1. US dollar to RMB: 7.2098

2. Euro to RMB: 7.8641

3. Yen to RMB (100 units): 5.0176

4. Hong Kong dollar to RMB: 0.92208

5. Pound sterling to RMB: 9.2035

6. Australian dollar to RMB: 4.8241

7. New Zealand dollar to RMB: 4.4784

8. Singapore dollar to RMB: 5.3545

9. Swiss franc to RMB: 8.0633

10. Canadian dollar to RMB: 5.4563

Furthermore, the rates for other currencies include:

11. Malaysian ringgit to RMB: 0.64243

12. Russian ruble to RMB: 12.5317

13. South African rand to RMB: 2.5941

14. Korean won to RMB: 179.73

15. United Arab Emirates dirham to RMB: 0.50670

16. Saudi Riyal to RMB: 0.51750

17. Hungarian Forint to RMB: 48.3836

18. Polish Zloty to RMB: 0.56739

19. Danish Krone to RMB: 0.9465

20. Swedish Krona to RMB: 1.5110

21. Norwegian Krone to RMB: 1.4730

22. Turkish lira to RMB: 3.59946

23. Mexican pesos to RMB: 2.3459

24. Thai baht to RMB: 4.8228

With these newly updated central parity rates, traders and market participants can make informed decisions regarding currency exchange and international trade transactions.

Source: China Economic Net

