RMB Exchange Rate Against the US Dollar Ends Consecutive Decline: 1.59% Appreciation in July

The Chinese yuan, also known as the renminbi (RMB), experienced an appreciation against the US dollar in July, ending a decline that had persisted since the second quarter of the year. The spot exchange rate of the RMB against the US dollar reached the 7.15 and 7.14 marks during the intraday session on July 31, closing at 7.1465, an increase of 180 basis points from the previous trading day.

Throughout the month of July, the central parity rate of the RMB appreciated by 953 points or nearly 1.32% from 7.2258 to 7.1305. The spot exchange rate also appreciated, climbing 1155 points or 1.59% from 7.2620 to 7.1465 by the end of the month.

This positive trend comes after three consecutive months of depreciation in the second quarter of the year. In April, May, and June, the spot exchange rate of the RMB against the US dollar depreciated by 0.83%, 2.57%, and 2.19% respectively. The central parity rate also fell by 0.76%, 2.28%, and 2.03% during the same months.

Analysts at CICC attribute the improved RMB exchange rate to both internal and external factors. In the first half of July, the weak US dollar index drove the RMB appreciation, while in the second half, the trend of the RMB and the US dollar index diverged, coming closer to the trend of the interest rate difference between China and the United States. The analyst believes that the RMB exchange rate will be determined more by internal factors moving forward, including the GDP data for the second quarter and efforts to stabilize the exchange rate policy. They expect further adjustments in the foreign exchange market and policy measures to boost the performance of RMB assets.

On July 20, the central bank and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange decided to raise the macro-prudential adjustment parameters for cross-border financing of enterprises and financial institutions from 1.25 to 1.5. This move is expected to increase the source of cross-border financing, expand capital inflows, and stabilize the expectations of the foreign exchange market.

The recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee also proposed maintaining the basic stability of the RMB exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level.

Looking ahead, experts suggest that the RMB may continue to run strong, depending on the degree and sustainability of economic recovery. The market outlook will also be influenced by factors such as the fundamentals of the US economy and expectations of the Fed raising interest rates.

