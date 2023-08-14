RMB loans and social financing increase in the first 7 months, strengthening financial support for the real economy

News Article: RMB Loans and Social Financing see Increase in First Seven Months, Strengthening Financial Support for Real Economy

In the first seven months of this year, the scale of RMB loans and social financing in China has increased, indicating a strengthening of financial services to the real economy. The People’s Bank of China released financial statistics for July, showing that RMB loans increased by 16.08 trillion yuan, up 1.67 trillion yuan from the same period last year. Additionally, the cumulative increase in the scale of social financing was 22.08 trillion yuan, with an increase of 206.9 billion yuan compared to last year.

The increased credit resources flowing into the real economy have contributed to this growth. Data from the People’s Bank of China reveals that RMB loans saw an increase of 345.9 billion yuan in July, with a year-on-year decrease of 349.8 billion yuan. Household loans decreased by 200.7 billion yuan, while loans to enterprises and institutions increased by 237.8 billion yuan. Short-term loans decreased, but medium and long-term loans as well as bill financing increased. Loans from financial institutions also saw an increase.

In terms of social financing, it increased by 528.2 billion yuan in July, a decrease of 270.3 billion yuan compared to the same period last year. RMB loans to the real economy increased by 36.4 billion yuan, while foreign currency loans to the real economy decreased. This overall increase in credit expansion and financial support for the real economy indicates the strengthening of policies.

The fluctuations in July’s data can be attributed to seasonal factors. Market institutions have analyzed that July is typically a “small month” for credit supply, leading to fluctuations in data. Additionally, insufficient demand is another reason for the decline in credit in July. Experts suggest that while the credit expansion has been relatively strong this year, the stability and sustainability of the credit expansion still need strengthening.

The recent meeting held by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China injected confidence into the market. The meeting emphasized the need to increase the intensity of macro-policy regulation and strengthen counter-cyclical adjustment and policy reserves. Analysts believe that these measures, along with a focus on expanding domestic demand and issuing local government special bonds, will contribute to the growth rate of social financing in the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, the People’s Bank of China aims to implement a sound monetary policy accurately and forcefully. The Director of the Monetary Policy Department of the People’s Bank of China, Zou Lan, stated that various monetary policy tools, such as reserve requirement ratio cuts and interest rate cuts, need to be coordinated and flexibly used to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system. The reduction of corporate loan interest rates has already achieved remarkable results, and efforts will be made to guide banks in adjusting stock personal housing loan interest rates and maintain market competition order.

With the bottoming of the policy and the accumulation of economic strength, the financing demand of the real economy is expected to gradually improve. This will drive a stable expansion of credit and an optimization of the credit structure, further enhancing the momentum of the steady economic recovery.

Overall, the increase in RMB loans and social financing in the first seven months reflects the strengthening of financial support for the real economy. As policies continue to be implemented and transmitted to credit demand, the future outlook for credit expansion and the real economy remains positive.