(Original title: Hot money exploded, up 215% in 11 days, and the best new stock on the Beijing Stock Exchange was born this year! The RMB broke 7 against the U.S. dollar, how much will it affect A shares? These companies account for a high proportion of overseas revenue)

Among the 2,143 A-share listed companies with overseas business income in the first half of the year, 58 companies accounted for more than 90% of their overseas business income.

The most bullish new stock on the North Exchange rose 215% on the 11th

In early trading today, Kungong Technology, which had been on the market for 11 days, shot up again, rising by nearly 25% during the session, and closing at 19.91%. Kungong Technology rose 51.21% when it went public on September 1, and then fell slightly. On September 7, the stock started its rally with a daily limit of 30cm. This Tuesday, it gained a daily limit of 30cm again. The latest price has risen by 215% compared with the issue price, making it one of the best-performing new stocks on the North Exchange this year.

According to the public information after the market of the Beijing Stock Exchange on the 13th, the speculation on the stock was all hot money. Among them, one bought one Changjiang Securities Shenzhen Hongli Road Sales Department for 37.1237 million yuan, and two Huatai Securities Shenzhen Keyuan Road Baidu International Building Sales Department The purchase was 4.2243 million yuan, and the seller was mainly based on the seats of the local business department in Kunming.

According to the prospectus, Kungong Technology is mainly engaged in the research and development, design and industrial production of new energy-saving and consumption-reducing electrode materials and electrode products. In 2019, the company was selected as the first batch of specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It is an innovative enterprise in the electrochemical metallurgical electrode and new electrode material industry. The issuance intends to expand business in the new energy field, and will promote research and production on lead-carbon battery projects and lithium-ion battery lithium-rich manganese-based cathode material projects.

In terms of performance, the company’s operating income in the first half of the year was 288 million yuan, an increase of 5.15% over the same period of the previous year, and the net profit attributable to the parent was 15.3093 million yuan, an increase of 27.63% over the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the government subsidy income in the first half of the year. more.

Recently, there have been frequent good news of Kungong Technology. Since its listing, it has signed the “Large-capacity lead-carbon long-term energy storage battery grid and energy storage battery project in Jinning District, Kunming City” and the “Lead-carbon energy storage battery production base project in Qilin District, Qujing City” respectively. “Two projects with a total investment of 1 billion yuan and 1.2 billion yuan.

In addition, on the evening of September 9, the company announced that the company received 1 “Invention Patent Certificate” issued by the State Intellectual Property Office on the same day. The name of the invention patent is a large-capacity lead-carbon energy storage battery and its preparation method. The invention patent was authorized and provided the core technology for the company’s planned investment and construction projects “large-capacity lead-carbon long-term energy storage battery grid and energy storage battery project in Jinning District, Kunming City, and lead-carbon energy storage battery production base project in Qilin District” support.

Onshore RMB breaks 7

On the morning of September 16, the onshore renminbi fell below the 7.0 mark against the US dollar, and the latest quotation was 7.0124, the first time since July 2020. The offshore renminbi fell below the 7.0 mark yesterday evening, and the latest quote was 7.0202.

According to a CCTV news report, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange stated that, based on comprehensive data, the RMB exchange rate is stable among the world‘s major currencies. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange stated that my country will unswervingly expand the high-level opening of the financial market to the outside world, and continuously expand the depth and breadth of foreign exchange market transactions. In August, foreign investors’ investment in domestic bond and stock markets continued to improve, and RMB assets were favored by overseas capital.

It is worth noting that in addition to the U.S. dollar, the renminbi is still strong against other currencies. Since mid-August, the U.S. dollar index has risen by more than 4%, mainly due to the frequent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and relevant officials’ remarks on strong response to high inflation and other factors. During the same period, the pound and the yen depreciated by about 5% against the US dollar, and the euro fell below 1 to 1 against the US dollar. The depreciation of the RMB against the US dollar was relatively low. From the perspective of multilateral exchange rates, the RMB remained strong against a basket of currencies.

Considering the impact of the RMB exchange rate on A-shares, Ping An Securities believes that for the A-share market, export-oriented industries such as home appliances/electronics did not have obvious excess returns during the depreciation period, but instead showed a pro-cyclical market during the RMB appreciation stage. In contrast, import-oriented industries such as transportation/steel and industries with large foreign debts such as real estate performed weaker in the depreciation stage than in the appreciation stage, which is related to the devaluation increasing cost pressure and debt repayment pressure. In the long run, my country’s economic growth, especially the relative competitiveness of high-end manufacturing in the world, is expected to continue to show, supported by A shares and exchange rates.

The list of stocks with a high proportion of overseas business income is released

According to statistics from Securities Times·Databao, among the 2,143 A-share listed companies that disclosed their overseas business income in the first half of the year, 58 companies accounted for more than 90% of their overseas business income. The five listed companies of Core Technology and Xinchao Energy accounted for 100% of their overseas business income. In addition, Yindu and Yiqiu Resources accounted for more than 100% of their overseas business income due to internal offsets and dealer rebates.

The semi-annual report of Yindu Co., Ltd. stated that the main settlement currency of the company’s export products is the US dollar, so fluctuations in the exchange rate of RMB against the US dollar will have a certain impact on the company’s financial situation. During the reporting period, the company’s foreign exchange income was 16.2493 million yuan, which had a great impact on the company’s financial status and operating performance, and it was not ruled out that future exchange rate fluctuations would have an uncertain impact on the company’s profitability.

From the perspective of different industries, the stocks with over 90% of overseas business revenue are mainly concentrated in the light industry manufacturing, machinery equipment, and electronics sectors, with 11, 8, and 8 stocks respectively. In the light industry manufacturing sector, the sub-sectors are mainly household products, including Yayi Technology, Ingenuity Home Furnishing, Walrus New Materials, Deyi Culture and Creation, etc.

In the early trading of September 16, the stocks with the largest proportion of overseas business mainly fell, and the overall performance was better than the broader market, with an average decline of 0.26%.

Disclaimer: All information content of Databao does not constitute investment advice. The stock market is risky, and investment should be cautious.

Proofreading: Su Huanwen