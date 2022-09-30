Home Business RMB/USD falls below 7.2, the main reason and the biggest risk of depreciation – BBC News 中文
Business

RMB/USD falls below 7.2, the main reason and the biggest risk of depreciation – BBC News 中文

by admin
RMB/USD falls below 7.2, the main reason and the biggest risk of depreciation – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/FB49/production/_126892346_gettyimages-1323830159.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

On September 28, the offshore USD/CNY exchange rate fell below 7.2, the lowest value of the RMB since the data was available in 2011; it was also the lowest value of the onshore USD/CNY exchange rate since 2008.

Recently, the RMB has been depreciating against the U.S. dollar. On September 15, the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB broke through the psychological barrier of “7”. However, the depreciation accelerated after that, breaking through 7.2 in less than two weeks.

The rapid devaluation of the renminbi has also led to the intervention of the central bank in the foreign exchange market. Since September 28, the foreign exchange risk reserve ratio of forward foreign exchange sales business has been raised from 0 to 20%, but it has not prevented the breakthrough of 7.2 on the same day.

According to the analysis, an important reason for the sharp rise in the dollar is the large-scale tax reduction policy in the United Kingdom, which has caused the pound to plummet. On the evening of the 28th, the Bank of England came to the rescue and announced the temporary purchase of long-term British government bonds. On September 29, the USD/CNY exchange rate returned to 7.15, up more than 1,000 basis points from the lowest point.

You may also like

It is reported that the price of Tesla’s...

H&M: sharp decline in earnings, heavy stop in...

Wall Street futures in sharp decline, BoE assists...

Meloni government and debt: ‘Italy risk weighs on...

We have (Russian) gas to sell. The explanation...

Summary of Chinese Financial Media Reports: Central Bank,...

US subsidies fuel down markets, Ftse Mib updates...

Nightmare on Italian bills: one in five families...

Mps: first shock that brings Giorgia Meloni and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy