Road haulage, 300 million tax credit released

The work decree approved by the government on May 1st contains good news for the road haulage sector, with the release of 300 million tax credits, allocated to deal with the rise in fuel and energy prices. This was announced in a note from the Ministry by the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi, who also announced the expected exemption for transport companies from paying the contribution for the functioning of the Transport Regulatory Authority.

«Furthermore – adds Rixi – we have guaranteed coverage for applications for the Transport Bonus received by February 2023 which exceeded the set spending limits. For the maritime sector, certain limits have been waived on the presence of Community seafarers for crew training. These are all provisions included on a proposal from MIT in the work decree ».

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, also returned to the subject this morning, speaking at the transport conference organized by the Sole 24 Ore. “Just this morning we should have finally arrived at the ‘stamping’ and the release of the 300 million euro tax credit, which companies and operators have been waiting for for months, if not years,” said the minister.