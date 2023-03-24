Listen to the audio version of the article

Road safety is a central issue for the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini. The minister himself first convened a technical table in which he involved over 90 experts and main trade associations and then a meeting with the sector press to present the department’s guidelines and receive suggestions on the activities to be undertaken. As indicated by the minister at the beginning of the proceedings, MIT is working in the short term on a decree law that will contain some initial ideas on security, which will see the light within the month of April. The other decisive step will be the green light for an organic revision of the Highway Code to update the current rules which are more than three decades old and which will pass from a sharing with other ministries starting from Viminale and Justice, as well as from the examination parliamentary to be completed by the end of the year. The shared purpose is to include indications for immediate application within the Legislative Decree relating mainly to micro-mobility, safe driving and more careful checks on the “wild” parking of vehicles.

Subsequently, for the reform of the Highway Code, Salvini signaled the intention to give as key points a structuring of the code based on: simplicity and brevity with definitions and rules of conduct for increasingly safe road traffic; application clarity with clear rules free from doubts and ambiguities; just and effective sanctions based on the principles of reasonableness, proportionality and effectiveness. The objective of yesterday’s meeting was to immediately involve all interested parties in this process of attention to road safety and changes. For this reason, in addition to all the indications given during the works, the associations were told that they could send proposals directly to the minister by 10 April.